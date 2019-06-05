There was a time, no so long ago, when there was the legislative, executive and the judicial. Now we have the administrative, legislative, executive and the judicial.

And it seems that the administrative has primacy above the others, at least so believes the administrative.

Take for example the following comment from (relatively) new ASIC Commissioner Daniel Crennan QC:

We at the commission level would like to see the completion of the taskforce legislative reform but of course we understand there’s a lot of other important legislative reform, not just about regulation, going on as well.

The last little qualification about other reform was a nice touch, but really, who is in charge – the elected or the appointed? Are there any other public servants who believe it is their role to instruct the members of the executive council on priorities and actions? Or should that be any who don’t believe it is their role?

Who’s in charge – the elected or appointed? – Brexit anyone?