Bjorn Lomborg update

Packed with good stuff!
Plus the debacle of the carbon tax in Canada. Murphy’s Law proved again.
Packed with good stuff!
Plus the debacle of the carbon tax in Canada. Murphy’s Law proved again.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Strictly, libertarianism is only a philosophy of government. It does not offer a vision of the good or moral life. A libertarian can, in theory, hold any social belief they like. All they have to do is oppose the government forcing those beliefs on others.
Off topic but the SMH this morning had a long article by Tony Moore, Brisane Times senior journalist, about Al Gore’s Brisbane talkfest, that included this hugely erroneous statement:
“Adani Mining plans to extract up to 20,000 million tonnes of thermal coal per annum from the Carmichael mine and export it to Adani-owned coal-fired power stations in India.”. Not bad for a mine that is designed to produce 5 million tonnes per year! Well done Tony Moore – you were only wrong by a factor of 4,000. Will you please issue a correction and have it published by the SMH?