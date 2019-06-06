Factually challenged.

This tweet was brought to my attention.

Didn’t look too hard.

The storming of police into a public broadcaster would be expected in an authoritarian regime, not Australia. While there is much to be criticised about the media, a free press fearlessly holding the powerful to account is essential to a functioning democracy. … Australia, a leading liberal democracy, should be proudly protecting the ability of journalists to speak truth to power, particularly in the context of growing threats around the world to freedom of expression. Australia’s moral authority to criticise the likes of Russia and Turkey is damaged by raids on the press. And these raids are not the only worrying sign. Free speech has been undermined by a range of other laws and developments recently, including Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, harsh defamation laws*, and moves to undermine encryption.

Mind you – I have had some fun this morning trolling lefties on Twitter. “If the ABC has nothing to hide it has nothing to fear.” I also pointed out that many of the journalists who opposed those of us promoting free speech and a free press in 2012 were now bleating the loudest. So while I, too. am appalled by the raids, please don’t begrudge me my schadenfreude.

Utimately this is a case of one government agency raiding another government agency. “Hours of fruitful work” as Sir Humphrey might has told Bernard.

*At the expense of an argument with my good friend Matthew Lesh – Australia does not have harsh defamation laws – truth is an absolute defence.