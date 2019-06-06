Factually challenged.

This tweet was brought to my attention.
The storming of police into a public broadcaster would be expected in an authoritarian regime, not Australia. While there is much to be criticised about the media, a free press fearlessly holding the powerful to account is essential to a functioning democracy.
Australia, a leading liberal democracy, should be proudly protecting the ability of journalists to speak truth to power, particularly in the context of growing threats around the world to freedom of expression. Australia’s moral authority to criticise the likes of Russia and Turkey is damaged by raids on the press. And these raids are not the only worrying sign. Free speech has been undermined by a range of other laws and developments recently, including Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, harsh defamation laws*, and moves to undermine encryption.
Mind you – I have had some fun this morning trolling lefties on Twitter. “If the ABC has nothing to hide it has nothing to fear.” I also pointed out that many of the journalists who opposed those of us promoting free speech and a free press in 2012 were now bleating the loudest. So while I, too. am appalled by the raids, please don’t begrudge me my schadenfreude.
Utimately this is a case of one government agency raiding another government agency. “Hours of fruitful work” as Sir Humphrey might has told Bernard.
*At the expense of an argument with my good friend Matthew Lesh – Australia does not have harsh defamation laws – truth is an absolute defence.
The ABC is not free press. It is a government department. If the AFP had stormed homes yeah I might cry. Maybe,.
I’ll say it again. The ABC & its employees (in its entirety) are *public servants* subject to the Schedule of the Criminal Code Act 1995 – Chapter 7 – the proper administration of government. This Chapter is specifically aimed at public servants who seek to breach Commonwealth Law. Last time I looked leaking(by a public servant) and publishing the material (by a public servant) of certain government documents by the leaker and the publisher is a criminal offence, there is no if’s or but’s about it.
At no time is the ABC unattached from either the Gov’t or legislated and appropriated funding stream. They can criticize any Gov’t until the cows come home, but, they cannot publish stolen Gov’t material, end of story.
My wife recently sat on a jury on which a majority of wankers wanted to acquit a guilty bloke because they through the didn’t deserve to have his life ruined by doing gaol time. She and a few others tried to explain that it wasn’t their business to worry about the punishment, just to be the finder of fact. But they wouldn’t listen. My wife as the foreman got to tell the judge after two days that the jury could not reach a verdict. There was a new trial.
My wife recently sat on a jury on which a majority of wankers wanted to acquit a guilty bloke because they through the didn’t deserve to have his life ruined by doing gaol time.
Carlton might like this – Definition of a Public Official – The Criminal Code Act 1995 (Commonwealth)
“public official” includes:
(a) a Commonwealth public official; and
(b) an officer or employee of the Commonwealth or of a State or Territory; and
(c) an individual who performs work for the Commonwealth, or for a State or Territory, under a contract; and
(d) an individual who holds or performs the duties of an office established by a law of the Commonwealth or of a State or Territory; and
(e) an individual who is otherwise in the service of the Commonwealth or of a State or Territory (including service as a member of a military force or police force); and
(f) a member of the executive, judiciary or magistracy of the Commonwealth or of a State or Territory; and
(g) a member of the legislature of the Commonwealth or of a State or Territory; and
(h) an officer or employee of:
(i) an authority of the Commonwealth; or
(ii) an authority of a State or Territory.
Lefty wankosphere today & yesterday: “Press Freedom”.. “Hands off our ABC”.. “The Public’s Right to Know” etc. etc. etc.
Lefty wankosphere the day before: (When Annika Smethurst’s house was being done over) “About time something got done about Murdoch”…. “Sucked in Bitch”… “Support LNP, & I don’t support you, Murdoh Core”… “You got what you deserved”… etc. etc. etc.
Screenshots are a wonderful thing.
