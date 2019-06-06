Has there ever been a bigger lie than the alleged extinction crisis?

What is going on here?

Without immediate and drastic action, reminiscent of efforts during World War II, a new analysis predicts that by 2050, climate change could become an “existential threat to human civilisation” that can never be undone. The new report, co-written by a former executive in the fossil fuel industry, is a harrowing follow-up to the Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration’s 2018 paper, which found that climate models often underestimate the most extreme scenarios.

Well it is getting the schoolkids into the streets. Looks like effective use of the Big Lie.

The big lie is the name of a propaganda technique, originally coined by Adolf Hitler in Mein Kampf, and denotes where a known falsehood is stated and repeated and treated as if it is self-evidently true, in hopes of swaying the course of an argument in a direction that takes the big lie for granted rather than critically questioning it or ignoring it.

The idea is that a bigger lie may be more convincing than a normal lie because it is unbelievable that such prima facie unbelievable claims could survive if they are not true.

The beauty of the climate lie is that it is not only promulgated by scientifically illiterate stenographers who write up the news but by people in white coats with scientific credentials. Many books will be written about this when the climate scam is included in the next edition of Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds.