PDT interview with Piers Morgan

Topics covered:
Meghan Markle
Climate change
Winston Churchill
Ronald Corbyn
Conservative Party leadership
D-Day
Vietnam War
LGBT in the military
Iran
Nuclear weapons
John McCain
2020 election
Guns
Who’s the British Trump?
Topics covered:
Meghan Markle
Climate change
Winston Churchill
Ronald Corbyn
Conservative Party leadership
D-Day
Vietnam War
LGBT in the military
Iran
Nuclear weapons
John McCain
2020 election
Guns
Who’s the British Trump?
Nothing is more calculated to make a demagogue popular than a constantly reiterated demand for heavy taxes on the rich. Capital levies and high income taxes on the larger incomes are extraordinarily popular with the masses, who do not have to pay them.