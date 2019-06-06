PDT interview with Piers Morgan

Posted on 12:10 am, June 6, 2019 by Steve Kates

Topics covered:

Meghan Markle
Climate change
Winston Churchill
Ronald Corbyn
Conservative Party leadership
D-Day
Vietnam War
LGBT in the military
Iran
Nuclear weapons
John McCain
2020 election
Guns
Who’s the British Trump?

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.