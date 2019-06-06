The Friedman Papers 2019

Get your copy of the Friedman Papers here. Selected from our favourite and most attractive speakers at the conference. The Doomlord contributed the first paper on Milton Friedman – a man of his time; a man for our times. The others are:

Can America be a successful low tax society? — Grover Norquist

From markets to speech, libertarians straddle political divide — Chris Berg

Identity politics in the Constitution? — Amanda Stoker

Why tax competition matters — Daniel J Mitchell

The invention of post-traumatic stress — Tanveer Ahmed

Australians are the renewable crash test dummies — Joanne Nova

Don’t think for a moment that I am suggesting that Amanda Stoker or Jo Nova are attractive, that would be sexist and demeaning. But I can say that the Doomlord, Grover Norquist, Chris Berg, our Man Dan in DC and Tanveer are all attractive and they have written really nice essays as well!

Memo to Connor Court I am still waiting for my copy of Michael Thompson’s book on the triumph of identity politics in the Labor Party and I would love to have a review copy of Giles Auty on the cultural crisis!