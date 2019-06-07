An early modern politician

Sir Joseph Potter, First Lord of the Admiralty
I always voted at my party’s call,
And I never thought of thinking for myself at all.
I thought so little, they rewarded me
By making me the Ruler of the Queen’s Navee!
In a Country where Clamour always intimidates and faction often oppresses the Government, the regulations of Commerce are commonly dictated by those who are most interested to deceive and impose upon the Public.
Could have been written by Dodgy Dan’s Ashton’s Circus Ringmaster, Old monocular Fatty himself.
He never met a bent, corrupt, sacked ex-solicitor, fraudster, perjurer and forger; nor a practitioner of alleged non-consensual horizontal-jogging with drunken, drugged 16 year olds, that he didn’t subsequently want as Prime Minister.
Comrade!