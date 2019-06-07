How to reinvigorate flagging productivity growth

With productivity flagging, the debate about what needs to be done seems to be between the Keynesians, who want to see government stimulation through lowering taxes and increasing spending, and those who want an alternative means of government stimulation through increasing the supply of money via lower interest rates. But we can only increase productivity and growth through deregulating supply and no longer discouraging savings and investment.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg proclaims himself open to other options. He says, “I’ll be having discussions with my international counterparts about productivity-enhancing reforms in their own economies.” It is, however, unlikely he’ll find too many good ideas beyond those of the Trump administration at the forthcoming meeting in Japan of the G20 finance ministers.
What we need is to cut the welfare and education programs that the Rudd Gillard government initiated and undertake a sector-by-sector reforms that can have a positive effect, as was the case in the deregulation/privatisation era of the 1990s.
The Productivity Commission identifies agriculture and electricity, gas, waste and water were two activities which saw considerable falls in productivity in the latest year.
The decline in agricultural productivity is due not only to the drought but also to the deprivation of an essential input that the diversion of water from irrigators to nebulous environmental goals. Over recent years, the Murray Darling, which accounts for 40 per cent of Australian agricultural output, has lost as much as a quarter of high security water formerly used by irrigators.
Another sector with a sickening decline in productivity is energy where we have seen we have seen a re-regulation with the requirements to incorporate low productivity renewable energy into the mix, resistance to new gas and coal developments, a considerable heightening of environmental restraints on output and far greater reporting requirements.
Both these sectors saw increased investment over the past five years but the regulatory corset ensured these resources were directed to areas with a low payoff.
Future policy, if we wish to see higher living standards, requires both an assault of regulatory measures and a winding back of government as a share of GDP generally.
A more extensive version of this piece is in Quadrant.
Greens/ALP like the present situation.
Senate will likely block any attempt at change.
In terms of productivity growth, successive governments have simply being doing too much stupid stuff that uses more resources to produce the same or less output with less reliability and higher cost.
As Alan says, the clearest example is energy. The example of a 100% renewable energy requirements can be broadly understood as: duplicate the capital producing despatchable, stable 50hz power from synchronous rotating machinery with windmills; then duplicate it again with solar panels, for when the wind isn’t blowing; then add more capital for pumped hydro, batteries and synchronous capacitors for when neither wind is blowing more sun is shining, to try to make the renewable output stable, 50 hz and despatchable. All this raises electricity prices enormously, drives businesses broke and households into poverty.
Two other glaring examples are the NBN, delivering faster broadband to many people who don’t value it and are unprepared to pay for it; and education, where more government spending sends measurable results backward while creating poisonous cultural Marxist attitudes and climate change mass hysteria..
These three examples alone each involve hundreds of billions of dollars of ‘investment’ that is worse than wasted – they actually send living standards backwards.
Once achieving all these policy successes, politicians of all parties then stand back as say ‘Geez, why is productivity growth poor? Why is per capita real income stagnant? Let’s spend more on magic infrastructure that will make productivity grow again’
I wouldn’t have thought this was too hard to understand, but neither the Productivity Commission, the RBA nor the Treasury have had the guts to point it out.
Thanks Alan. A good essay in Quadrant .
Regarding electricity supply, a good point, re-enforcing yours, is made over at: https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/the-grid/existing-generating-resources-are-less-costly-than-new-generating-resources/
RTWT