Policy-makers guide to climate change

Just the thing for the new Coalition Government. Hot off the press from Marlo Lewis, one of my men in DC, located at the Center for Competitive Enterprise. Two days after the Presidential election in the corridor at the CEI a flying figure almost knocked me over on the way to the canteen. It was Myron Ebell literally running to get on with preparing the landing for the new administration. He was among the candidates for the top job at the EPA.

Here are five things you need to know:

1. Climate change is not a “planetary emergency.”

2. The climate catastrophe narrative is concocted out of overheated climate models, inflated emission scenarios, political hype, and unmerited pessimism about human adaptive capabilities.

3. All metrics of human well-being show the state of the world is improving; sustaining such progress requires greater access to affordable energy.

4. The very real costs of climate “solutions” hugely exceed their hypothetical benefits.

5. Citizens have more to fear from the climate policy agenda than from climate change itself.

The paper provides supporting evidence for those conclusions.