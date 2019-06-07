Rupert Darwall among the climate scientists

Rupert Darwall has written some of the foundational works that expose the roots of the climate caper. First The Age of Global Warming: A History (2013) and then Green Tyranny: Exposing the Totalitarian Roots of the Climate Industrial Complex (2017). He has also dissected the things that went wrong in Britain when the energy industry was partly privatised but persisted with dysfunctional regulations.

This paper is a particularly important item for climate aficionados because it reports on a unique workshop where climate scientists on both sides of the divide participated in a civil discussion that lasted for a whole day. It was convened in 2014 by the American Physical Society, apparently one of the few academies prepared to take an even-handed line on climate change.

Darwall was one of the fortunate few who gathered among a group that included a selected panel of six climate scientists to represent both sides of the issue, The three alarmists – Ben Santer, Isaac Held and William Collins. On the critics bench were Judith Curry, John Christy and Richard Lindzen.

In the relaxed and more or less private confines of the workshop the intellectual antagonists engaged in civil and fruitful exchanges most of the time. Hints of aggressive antagonism emerged on odd occasions, notably from Ben Santer but that was the exception

Far too much to summarise but essential reading for people who are seriously engaged. Here.