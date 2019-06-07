What can green power do for productivity?

Taking up the theme of productivity from Alan’s post, consider the contribution of green power in Britain. To demonstrate the folly of subsidies Jo Nova has flagged a 94% drop in the monthly rooftop solar build since the subsidies were dropped in April. That tells you something about the sustainability of “cheap” solar.

Turning to the creation and destruction of jobs.

Studies show every green job created caused two useful jobs to go away, or possibly even four. In Scotland the VERSO study showed for each Green Job created, 3.7 were lost. When electricity costs more, every other business in the country makes less, does less or has less money to pay workers.

Fancy that! Doubling the price of power is bad for business! Who would have guessed?

We have been warned by the Fisher report, the Coalition plan is bad and the ALP plan was catastrophic. But what did Electricity Bill say about the cost? Serious question, I want the precise quote for future use.