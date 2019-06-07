Wind watch at dinner time

24 hours with Wind below 33% (2GW) and down to 8% this evening. Gas and hydro ramped up.
In SA and Victoria Wind is just about invisible. So much for all the extra capacity coming on line. Prices near $300 all over apart from Tasmania at 100.
24 hours with Wind below 33% (2GW) and down to 8% this evening. Gas and hydro ramped up.
In SA and Victoria Wind is just about invisible. So much for all the extra capacity coming on line. Prices near $300 all over apart from Tasmania at 100.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Any 20 year-old who isn’t a liberal doesn’t have a heart, and any 40 year-old who isn’t a conservative doesn’t have a brain.
$45 in Perth, no doubt our Labor government have plans to bring us in line with the national stuff up.
We must triple the amount of renewables so that they cant work either even multiply it by ten ,doesnt mater how much we increase the capacityit still wont make any difference ,cant these bloody idiots see this?or is it jst push on with the scam till the revolution wipes them out with their stupid windmills and solar panels
Its a bit like the UK elites stuffing brexit ,,stuff the voters our wealth comes first ._
Now in Victoriastan demand for electricity is 6548 and supply at 6472 with wind and solar providing a meager 6. Surely you would think a politician or two would bother to look at this stuff and realize we are in deep trouble pursuing more renewables. https://www.aemo.com.au/Electricity/National-Electricity-Market-NEM/Data-dashboard#nem-dispatch-overview