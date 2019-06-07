Winning the meme wars? Nancy Pelosi and friends…

Posted on 6:20 am, June 7, 2019 by Rafe Champion

One Flew Over the Democrats Nest. A mean and nasty depiction of Nancy Pelosi and others. The reference is One Flew Over a Cuckoo’s Nest written by Ken Kesey that was made into a classic film starring Jack Nicholson.

This entry was posted in American politics, Rafe's Roundups. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Winning the meme wars? Nancy Pelosi and friends…

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3036398, posted on June 7, 2019 at 7:15 am

    The reason why comedy is so unfunny these days is that it is easiest to make fun of the side that has kooky beliefs, inconsistent views and fanatical supporters.

    Unfortunately the Left’s fanatical supporters don’t like being mocked, so comedians dare not make fun of them. Meanwhile because the Right have the valid positions it is hard to mock the Right for being, well, right.

    So comedy is no longer possible. Or is at least is very tough and dangerous to do. But memes are great because it is easier to do them anonymously, and so avoid the bashings and beheadings and lawfare and persecution the unfunny left hits people with who make fun of them.

  2. 1735099
    #3036401, posted on June 7, 2019 at 7:22 am

    But memes are great

    Absolutely….

    because it is easier to do them anonymously, and so avoid the bashings and beheadings and lawfare and persecution the unfunny left hits people with who make fun of them.

    True dat – Trump is Fatty 5D…….

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.