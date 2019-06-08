Open Forum: June 8, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, June 8, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
57 Responses to Open Forum: June 8, 2019

  2. mh
    #3037168, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:02 am

    Off to a bad start already.

  3. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037169, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Can we talk about education please?

  4. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037174, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Looking forward to a bit more irrelevant case law.

    There’s a reason Walker QC’s on $20K a day.

  5. feelthebern
    #3037176, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Abortion.
    Vietnam.
    Renewables.

    There, that should get things going.

  6. twostix
    #3037178, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:09 am

    In 2018 it was uncovered that Somalis had perpetrated a massive, community wide scam against the welfare state of Minnesota, stealing an incredible $100 million from a childcare handout program by fraud.

    They’re doing the same here.

    Our welfare states rely on high trust, highly obedient white europeans to function.

  7. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037180, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Jesus wept.

    There is no such thing as a complainant in a criminal trial, retrial or any criminal proceedings.

  8. mh
    #3037182, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Looks like it will be a wet and cold Stradbroke Day.

  9. Gab
    #3037183, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Could people please, please, stop using Jesus’ name as a swear word? Please?

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #3037184, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Yes, KD.
    The referencing evidence rules in a civil case and applying it to Pell was brilliant.
    .
    Sing along …
    My post is loooo-ong.
    With many a winding turn
    That leads us to who knows where
    Who knows where

  11. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037185, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Bloody hell Gab, you could have asked nicely.

  12. memoryvault
    #3037187, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Can we talk about education please?

    Fair enough, Knuckle Dragger. Below I repost my reply to Twostix comment on home schooling.

    Technically it’s illegal to do that.

    There is a loophole around all that nonsense, Twostix. Basically there’s three ways to educate a kid.

    First, there’s the standard method of enrolling the kid in the public education system, either at a state, or private school. Second there is home schooling which you refer to, and which is designed to be as onerous as possible on both the child and the parent.

    But there is a third way, the Schools of Distance Education. Each state has one, they’re easy to get into, and equally easy to find and share the load with other students and their parents doing the same thing.

  13. mh
    #3037188, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:16 am

    In 2018 it was uncovered that Somalis had perpetrated a massive, community wide scam against the welfare state of Minnesota, stealing an incredible $100 million from a childcare handout program by fraud.

    Ilhan Abdullahi Omar says the future of America is not white.

  14. Leigh Lowe
    #3037189, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Sorry Gab.
    Trying not to.
    .
    .
    KD started it.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3037190, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Could people please, please, stop using Jesus’ name as a swear word? Please?

    Suffering Christ, what’s your problem?

  16. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037191, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:18 am

    ‘(this is an example of tendency evidence)’

    Duh. Obviously an example of tending to tell everyone how brilliant I am at badminton.

    At a football match.

  17. Zyconoclast
    #3037195, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:20 am

    An award-winning German historian has been stripped of a national blogging prize after she was accused of fabricating the stories of 22 J00wish relatives who supposedly died in the H0l0caust.

    https://tinyurl.com/yxncvwu9

  18. MatrixTransform
    #3037196, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:21 am

    there’s a fourth way.

    the law of natural consequences.

    ie.
    the 16yo computer game playing nubnuts gets tolds that dinner is ready.
    dinner is served and 16yo doesnt show.
    table is cleared and blue heeler gets the 16yo’s dinner
    evidently the 16 yo wasnt hungry
    the dog was.

    rule 4: Hungry kids eat

  19. Leigh Lowe
    #3037197, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Knuckle Dragger

    #3037174, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Looking forward to a bit more irrelevant case law.

    It’s got to be trolling.
    Anyone who suggests that an appellate bench of the Supreme Court is going to hold it against a defendant for not taking the stand is a moron.
    Every time a defendant doesn’t get in the box, the judge ALWAYS advises the jury that they cannot draw any conclusion from that.
    It is the foundation of the presumption of innocence.

  20. Armadillo
    #3037199, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:22 am

    I was just about to tell you all an interesting thing on the other thread about BOM weather forecasting and what one of their top analysts explained about it.

    For Christs sake, you people are unbelievable. My lips are now sealed.

  22. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037202, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Indeed, LL.

    It would be condescending if it wasn’t so blithely, horribly, incomparably and irrevocably wrong.

  23. Armadillo
    #3037203, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Change of thread. I don’t know what Doomlord is trying to achieve here. It’s going to be no less shittier than the last one. And yet he persists.

    You would think an Economist could work out that it’s more efficient just to keep the same thread going.

  24. rafiki redux
    #3037204, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Knuckle Dragger and Leigh Lowe are referring to comments I made at the end of the Tuesday blog. They have now set about indulging in abuse and misstating what I said. There is no point debating with them. My main point was that Pell made a mistake in not giving evidence, albeit that he was entitled to do so. If anyone is interested, you may refer back. It’s goodnight from me now.

  25. Leigh Lowe
    #3037205, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Knuckle Dragger

    #3037174, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Looking forward to a bit more irrelevant case law

    Mr Boyce…

    In summing up, it’s the constitution, it’s Mabo, it’s justice, it’s law, it’s the vibe and aah no that’s it, it’s the vibe.
    Shit! SHIT! There’s a fuckin’ snail in my Diet Coke. Someone is going to fuckin’ pay for this!

  26. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037207, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:31 am

    It’s a bit early for flouncing, I would have thought.

  27. Leigh Lowe
    #3037208, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:32 am

    It’s goodnight from me now.

    The vanquished beats a hasty retreat.
    Farewell, good sir.
    .
    Actually, fuck off you pompous moron.

  28. feelthebern
    #3037209, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:32 am

    I think I met the future Mrs Feeltheben today.

  29. Armadillo
    #3037211, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:33 am

    It’s like racecourses. They should just the whole lot go at the same time. Open the bar at 11am and close it at 6Pm. See who did the most laps.

  30. Leigh Lowe
    #3037212, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Not you KD

    The other moron.

  31. Leigh Lowe
    #3037213, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Am I in another blue here?

  32. Notafan
    #3037214, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Cardinal Pell’s birthday today.

    Seventy eight.

  33. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037215, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:34 am

    ‘snail in my Diet Coke’

    Ah, that takes me back.

  34. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037216, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Don’t do it Bern.

    Stop and have a good long think about what you’ve done.

  35. Notafan
    #3037217, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:36 am

    A favourite tipple of yours KD?

  36. Mark A
    #3037218, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Zyconoclast
    #3037195, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:20 am

    An award-winning German historian has been stripped of a national blogging prize after she was accused of fabricating the stories of 22 J00wish relatives who supposedly died in the H0l0caust.

    People make up stories and even lie?
    Never.
    Who would believe it?

  37. Infidel Tiger
    #3037219, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:37 am

    I think I met the future Mrs Feeltheben today.

    Vulcanised rubber?

    How many psi does she need?

    How lifelike?

  38. BrettW
    #3037220, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:39 am

    My post ended up last in old thread. Notafan made some similar points to mine below.

    Why would Pell need to give evidence ?

    His police interview in Rome was part of the evidence. In it he made it quite clear what he thought of the allegations and no doubt in my mind, based on that interview, he is innocent. That was backed up by multiple witnesses who indicated could not have happened as described.

    I have not seen the complainant give evidence but many have said it was compelling. I have no explanation for how that could be and it was obviously “awkward” for Richter to suggest he was making it up.

    Surely you are left with benefit of the doubt in such circumstances.

    No way he should be in jail based on the evidence of one person in circumstances which are quite simply incredulous.

    The major problem with this case is that it is almost as though he is being held, by many in the public, as personally responsable for all Catholic Church abuse over the past 30 years.

    I understand it is a very big deal to overturn a jury verdict but in this case I hope they do.

    Apologies to KD over use of the word complainant. If you use victim you are implying something was done to them whereas complainant is more “neutral”.

  39. Zyconoclast
    #3037221, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:40 am

    An 80-year-old former NSW teacher has been extradited from Queensland and charged with historic child sex offences against three boys.

    Brian Mills, who has been under investigation by NSW police since 2017, allegedly abused the boys aged 10 to 13 in the 1960s and 1970s.

    https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/ex-nsw-teacher-charged-with-sex-crimes-20190607-p51vp6.html

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #3037222, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:41 am

    An 80-year-old former NSW teacher has been extradited from Queensland and charged with historic child sex offences against three boys.

    Brian Mills, who has been under investigation by NSW police since 2017, allegedly abused the boys aged 10 to 13 in the 1960s and 1970s.

    Was he for phonics or just child r a pe ?

  41. Armadillo
    #3037223, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:42 am

    People make up stories and even lie? Never. Who would believe it?

    national blogging prize

    Especially on a blog. Wow. You just can’t trust anyone these days.

  42. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037224, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Nota,

    Nah, snails. It relates to a vewy famous law thing that, if you ask nice, Rafiki will mansplain so that even the commoner can make sense of it.

    As soon as he writes up his defamation case against other anonymous bloggers, no doubt using the unshakable precedent of The Government v Colonel Nathan R. Jessup in A Few Good Men.

  43. Leigh Lowe
    #3037225, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Rafiki reflux talking about appellate judges ..

    Whatever the outcome, I suspect that it will be held against Pell that he chose not to give evidence.

    As I said, and with all due respect, Mr Reflux is a fucking moron who drops a random volume of the All England Law Reports on it’s spine and starts spouting from the first case which catches his eye.
    The sort of lawyer who is absolutely brilliant but is still pulling $65k in the public service writing purchase orders.

  44. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037227, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:45 am

    ‘national blogging prize’

    There’s a prize for this? Why was I not informed?

    Or is it a participation ribbon?

  45. BrettW
    #3037228, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:47 am

    KD, after a quick Google I withdraw my apology. Using the word complainant is not incorrect in criminal cases.

  46. Leigh Lowe
    #3037229, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Knuckle Dragger

    #3037224, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Nota,

    Nah, snails. It relates to a vewy famous law thing 

    It is also a smackdown for morons who have completed 1/8 of TAFE Law 101 and seek to advise appellate judges to hang any Catholic who refuses to testify in their own defence.

  47. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037230, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:52 am

    BrettW,

    Yes it is incorrect. It is used occasionally, although not frequently in the US, and very rarely during victims of crime compo matters.

    Wiki ain’t your friend.

  48. Armadillo
    #3037231, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:53 am

    The major problem with this case is that it is almost as though he is being held, by many in the public, as personally responsable for all Catholic Church abuse over the past 30 years.

    Collective guilt, Brett. We all bear the burden.

    The world is full of finger pointers.

  49. Notafan
    #3037232, posted on June 8, 2019 at 12:56 am

    KD

    I’m familiar with the case.

    I thought you might have a personal anecdote involving a ginger beer, a lemur and a cavalcade of hot dogs.

  50. Zyconoclast
    #3037233, posted on June 8, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Alabama passes bill requiring chemical castration of child molesters

    The Alabama Legislature has passed a bill that would require chemical castration of child molesters over age 21 who have abused a child younger than 13.

    The legislation has been introduced before, but this is the first time it has passed both the state House and Senate.

    It now awaits Gov. Kay Ivey’s signature

    https://www.syracuse.com/us-news/2019/06/alabama-passes-bill-requiring-chemical-castration-of-child-molesters.html?outputType=amp

  51. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037235, posted on June 8, 2019 at 1:02 am

    Ha!

    I do, Nota, but I’m already behind. I promised a critique on chick cricket that I’ll have to save for after the real stuff later today. Barry’s conked out in his basket, but I’ll tell him you said hi.

  52. Notafan
    #3037236, posted on June 8, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Please tell him no I didn’t.

  53. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037237, posted on June 8, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Don’t make Barry angry, Nota.

    You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

  54. Leigh Lowe
    #3037238, posted on June 8, 2019 at 1:06 am

     do, Nota, but I’m already behind. I promised a critique on chick cricket that I’ll have to save for after the real stuff later today. 

    Two key details for the match report
    1. Quality of lezzo cricket afternoon tea.
    2. The number of Gus Gilmour body doubles

  55. Knuckle Dragger
    #3037239, posted on June 8, 2019 at 1:08 am

    When dealing with m’learned friend Rafiki Galbally before, I almost used the phrase ‘Baby Jesus wept bloody tears of rage’.

    But then I didn’t. I think I got away with it.

    Don’t tell Gab.

  56. Leigh Lowe
    #3037240, posted on June 8, 2019 at 1:10 am

    Alabama passes bill requiring chemical castration of child molesters

    I-ma thinkin’ that’s, like, one in ten Alabamans, which must be, like, nearly 15 pussent.
    Which is a lotta disabled nuts.
    Know what Ah mean?

  57. Infidel Tiger
    #3037242, posted on June 8, 2019 at 1:17 am

    Alabama passes bill requiring chemical castration of child molesters

    Lead is a chemical.

