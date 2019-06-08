The Guardian on the ‘Death Tax Lie”

The Guardian has a huge story on the ‘death tax lie’ from the last election.
Bottom line:
No one Guardian Australia has spoken to has argued that Labor lost the election because of the death tax falsehood.
No one inside the Labor campaign knows precisely how potent the misinformation was, or how many votes were lost, or whether the fake news can be separated from the central weakness of their own campaign: an unpopular leader, championing redistributive policies that a number of voters evidently didn’t understand.
What’s that you say? Unpopular leader? Policies people don’t understand?
Well – I think people the policies all too well.
Then there is this:
Even if the ALP was inclined to make vociferous complaints, it cannot be holier than thou about aggressively negative campaigns, having spearheaded the “Mediscare” offensive in 2016, which in some respects was a prototype for what played out in 2019. As one Labor insider puts it, the death tax scare of 2019 was a “get square for Mediscare – and then some”.
Astonishingly the Guardian then go onto claim that there was some truth the the Mediscare campaign. But:
The claims circulating from the beginning of 2019 that Labor proposed to introduce a death tax or a pensioner tax or a retirement tax were lies.
It was misinformation: fake news, open and shut.
We’ll never know.
But there is one thing that we do know.
The same “death tax” that the ACTU was calling for?
The Guardian is full of manure.
For the “Death Tax” to be “fake news” you’d have to believe the ACTU has no clout in the ALP.
The ALP policy platform was largely the McManus manifesto.
The “Death Tax” is widely published ACTU policy.
All self-funded retirees know that governments will seek to take from those that have something to take which means them. Younger voters and families are still in the process of acquiring wealth while retirees have completed that process.
Taking from retirees will be excused on the grounds that they will still be looked after just as are pensioners but their wealth is required to sustain society, build infrastructure such as dams and power stations. Now, who could object to all that? And if you do you are selfish.
This is not expected just from Labor, Liberals will will come calling too.
We?? Who’s “we”, Kemosabe?
Of course *you* will never know because you don’t want to know and so you do no research.
This whole death taxes rumour came out many weeks before the election and at that time it didn’t take me more than 30 minutes of research to determine that it was a hoax, that there had been no announcement or stated plan by Labor to do any such thing, and I said so at the time.
That wasn’t the only false innuendo circulating about Labor party policy, and when the rumour is found to be fake it only hurts the side inventing and propagating it. Or at least it’s supposed to, but the incredible pong of socialism in Labor was enough to drive the herd away from gang-green anyhow.