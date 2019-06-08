This was not a borderline issue

If you don’t think that stopping the boats won the election for the Coalition you are completely out of it. Adani also mattered. But without both, we would have a Labor Government right now.
Speaking of which:
DEVELOPING: Trump announces tariff-avoiding deal with Mexico.
Pop the tequila and pass the guacamole — the US has struck a trade deal with Mexico that will avert tariffs on imports.
“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico,” President Trump tweeted Friday night.
“The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended,” he added.
“Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border,” he said.
And that will be just a start. Incredible there are votes in open borders for the Democrats, since the certainty of maintaining an open border will be the submergence of everything that has made America the great country she is. Why would a major political party go out of its way to ruin the country it wishes to govern?
Socialism?
The socialists live in fairyland alongside the gangrenes . We cannot stop illegal immigrants ,external pressures ,inhumane action tc, etc. However we CAN change the climate by destroying industry ,we can then have equality and shorten fairness by using the tax money we wont get because we destroyed the source of the revenue ,industry. Sounds like one of Baldricks clever plans .
You couldnt write fiction like this crap .
We beed a government with guts to stop all this crap estroy the climate scam and jil the crims involved .tell thes nazi soros owned u.n. to get stuffed and declare it a terrorist oganisation