“Call Lifeline”

In the Open Thread Dover Beach draws our attention to an article about Victoria’s voluntary euthanasia laws. His point is that the law will require falsification of death certificates.

The patient’s terminal illness, not the voluntary assisted dying act, will be recorded as the cause of death on their death certificate and in the register.

Yes – well it’s very Orwellian.

… voluntary assisted dying act …

Dying with assistance used to be called “murder”. Okay – I suppose it’s “voluntary” so that makes it alright and Parliament has passed a law so that makes it “legal”.

Even bigger hypocrisy, is the bit at the end of the article:

If you want to kill yourself – get information here.

