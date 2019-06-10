Q&A Forum: June 10, 2019

Posted on 9:34 pm, June 10, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
106 Responses to Q&A Forum: June 10, 2019

  1. YT
    #3039643, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Hey Carpe,

    Getting in first. 42 please.

  3. RobK
    #3039646, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    I’ll go 15 please Carpe.

  5. John Constantine
    #3039649, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    playing for the first time in a while, but dunno if i can stomach the full show, 22 please Carpe.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039650, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Snowcone will milk it for the AFP raid

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039651, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:39 pm

  8. Dave in Marybrook
    #3039653, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    A very agreeable panel…….
    32 please Carpe.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039654, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:40 pm

  10. Cpt Seahawks
    #3039656, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    25 please Carpe

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039658, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:41 pm

  12. RobK
    #3039659, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Lifted from OT:
    Q&A Vivid: 10 June, 2019

    Adam Briggs, Rapper, writer, and actor (Beard and aggressive look wannabe player)

    Faustina Agolley, Actor and writer (Gonna have to change her surname from offensive children’s toy to cut through)

    Mike Cannon-Brookes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Atlassian (Hipster)

    Dr Larry Marshall, Chief Executive, CSIRO (Has a blue tie)

    Jocelyn Brewer, Cyberpsychologist (Glasses and eager expression)

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039661, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:42 pm

  15. Sinclair Davidson
    #3039662, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Sorry – Luckily I was reading the open thread and saw Ellie’s comment about Q&A.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039664, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:43 pm

  18. The BigBlueCat
    #3039665, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    17 please Carpe … AFP raids is the first question …. if you don’t want to be raided, don’t deal in classified information!

  19. Vic in Prossy
    #3039666, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    May I have 28 please, Carpe?

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039668, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:44 pm

  21. Dave in Marybrook
    #3039670, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Oh can I have a go at this number?
    Edited from the profiles-
    Nnunggai Adam Briggs- “diverse”
    Faustina Agolleywog- “TV”
    Mike Hyphen-Hipster- “collaboration”
    Dr Larry- “innovation”
    Jocelyn “Kool Aid” Brewer- “registered”.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039671, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Bearded lunatic asks question

    I have no idea what he is on about

  23. Ellie
    #3039672, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Carpe, darling, John and I can’t share the same number.

  24. The BigBlueCat
    #3039673, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Orwellian dictatorship … as if Orwell was the dictator ….

  25. Robber Baron
    #3039674, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Wall-to-wall communists. Defund this shit now.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039675, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:46 pm

  27. Cpt Seahawks
    #3039676, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Projection from CSIRO – we change data all the time.

  28. Spider
    #3039677, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Crikey. They’ve picked a right bunch tonight.

  29. The BigBlueCat
    #3039678, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Bid Blue Cat? er, BigBlueCat please … as one word.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039679, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Ellie
    #3039672, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Carpe, darling, John and I can’t share the same number.

    Fixed it for you Blossom.

  31. Spider
    #3039680, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    This is going to be even more laboured than normal.

  32. Cpt Seahawks
    #3039681, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Expanding ethical frameworks is always exciting.

  33. mh
    #3039682, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    I pre polled on the OT

    69 please

  34. custard
    #3039685, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Sorry I’m late.
    54 please Carpe

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039687, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Bid Blue Cat? er, BigBlueCat please … as one word.

    I am not going back to change it, it is enough work to track incoming bids plus comments

  36. The BigBlueCat
    #3039688, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Petal is concerned that the AFP are bullies …. dear oh dear ….

  38. The BigBlueCat
    #3039690, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Future reference then Carpe …

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039691, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:50 pm

  40. Westie Woman
    #3039692, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Sorry I’m late
    Washing the chaps and tasselled bra for the next winner!

    26 if still eligible please Carpe

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039693, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Future reference then Carpe …

    Duly noted brother

  42. Ellie
    #3039695, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Oh god. I’m so bored. And we fund this??

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039696, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:53 pm

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039698, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Oh god. I’m so bored. And we fund this??

    You do

    I don’t

    The joy of being an expat 🙂

  45. Cpt Seahawks
    #3039699, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Most of my girlfriends have been polymorphic, or maybe it was me?

  46. Ellie
    #3039700, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Seriously! Someone, please entertain me … and quickly.

  47. Ellie
    #3039701, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    And now talk of the national anthem

  48. Cpt Seahawks
    #3039702, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Whack a didge solo in the one we have.

  49. Cpt Seahawks
    #3039704, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Use clap sticks.

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039705, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    next question change the national anthem
    unemployed abo has a bitch and a moan

    never saw that coming.

  51. mh
    #3039707, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Briggs is quite mellow.

    Maybe it’s to do with being here for sixty thousand years.

  52. Cpt Seahawks
    #3039708, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Go back to God Save The Queen.

  53. The BigBlueCat
    #3039709, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Briggs has cherry-picked words he doesn’t like and disses the national anthem … how honest is that? He’s an anarchist ….

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039711, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Blacktivist doesn’t like young and free b’cos abo in jail

    stumbles on the rest and has no coherent argument.

    Wanker

  55. Ellie
    #3039712, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Oh Carpe, please don’t say “Abo”. I hate that.

  56. mh
    #3039713, posted on June 10, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Briggs has an Aboriginal nose, but he is very pale skinned.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039714, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    He’s an anarchist ….

    Look up the word tosspot – he has a photo

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039717, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Model formally known as fuzzy agrees with blacktivist

  60. The BigBlueCat
    #3039718, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Snowcone pretends to not know what “girt by sea means” … liar liar pants on fire!

  61. Cpt Seahawks
    #3039720, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Oh Carpe, please don’t say “Abo”. I hate that.

    Ridgy-didge is the PC term I beleive Carpe.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039721, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Hipster gives blacktivist a free blowie

    these people are pathetic

  64. The BigBlueCat
    #3039723, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Oh oh … treaty ….

  65. mh
    #3039724, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Hang on, where is the token non-leftist?

    I guess I have to stick with my 69.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039727, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    I guess I have to stick with my 69.

    No one can argue with that

  68. The BigBlueCat
    #3039728, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Flag, Australia Day, Anthem … is this the indigenous appeasement show?

  70. RobK
    #3039730, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    What was the pre-colonial anthem?

  71. The BigBlueCat
    #3039731, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Is the Anthem biased? No it’s not … now piss off!

  72. the not very bright Marcus
    #3039732, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Mist be shit boring tonight … it appears you lot have turned on each other

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039733, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Elle – please don’t say FMD, i hate that 🙂

  74. Ellie
    #3039734, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    abo, abo, abo, abo abo, abo

    Carpe!!! Bad boy! Very very bad boy!

  75. The BigBlueCat
    #3039735, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Briggs, you have adversity because you choose it as a rapper.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039737, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Blacktivist makes shit up

    Not very convincing

  78. Ellie
    #3039738, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Elle – please don’t say FMD, i hate that 

    I was quoting areff

  79. The BigBlueCat
    #3039740, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Australians all let us rejoice,
    For we are young and free; We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil; Our home is girt by sea;
    Our land abounds in nature’s gifts Of beauty rich and rare;
    In history’s page, let every stage Advance Australia Fair.
    In joyful strains then let us sing, Advance Australia Fair.
    Beneath our radiant Southern Cross We’ll toil with hearts and hands; To make this Commonwealth of ours Renowned of all the lands;
    For those who’ve come across the seas We’ve boundless plains to share; With courage let us all combine
    To Advance Australia Fair.
    In joyful strains then let us sing, Advance Australia Fair.

    there is nothing racist in there! Morons are choosing to be offended.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039742, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Carpe!!! Bad boy! Very very bad boy!

    I’ve been naughty i should be punished *shakes booty*

  82. the not very bright Marcus
    #3039743, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    The rapper guy must take months to write a song

  84. areff
    #3039745, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Fatso the Indigene, here’s your new anthem.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039746, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    The rapper guy must take months to write a song

    On a meth bender it takes about 15 minutes

  86. Mark A
    #3039747, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    I’ll be real cross if the interruptions come in at 32

  87. The BigBlueCat
    #3039748, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Why is their no-one on this panel challenging Briggs on his shit! Who died and made him judge?

  88. mh
    #3039749, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    I don’t normally watch Q&A. Have I picked a particularly awful night?

    This is shockingly bad. It needs a wordsmith par excellence to describe it. Moribund?

  89. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039750, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Ellie
    #3039744, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    FMD

    You swore

    I’m going to tell

  90. Cpt Seahawks
    #3039751, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Is the word “advance” the racist one?

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039752, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    I don’t normally watch Q&A. Have I picked a particularly awful night?

    Yes, Yes you have

  92. RobK
    #3039753, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Why are people mentioning Farm Management Deposits tonight?

  93. Ellie
    #3039754, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    I’ve been naughty i should be punished*shakes booty*

    In your areseless chaps, please.

  94. The BigBlueCat
    #3039755, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Q&A tonight is such an echo chamber … ABC has really jumped the shark tonight!

  95. Carpe Jugulum
    #3039756, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    I’ll be real cross if the interruptions come in at 32

    Can’t make double figures so far

  96. Cpt Seahawks
    #3039757, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Glasses talks crap.

  97. Ellie
    #3039758, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    My god this has to be the worst night on Q&A

  98. The BigBlueCat
    #3039759, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Re National Anthem, apparently our first Australians are offended by the word “fair”. And the phrase “young and free”. Yes we are … until you lefties take over!

  99. mh
    #3039761, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    ITA BUTTROSE, GET IN HERE AND TELL US YOU BELIEVE THIS IS WORTHY OF TAXPAYER FUNDING!

    💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩

  100. RobK
    #3039762, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Panelist suggests we shouldn’t watch the screen so much. I see her point.

  101. Sinclair Davidson
    #3039764, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Why do you lot watch it at all?

  102. Cpt Seahawks
    #3039765, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Why do you lot watch it at all?

    We get good behaviour points at the asylum.

  103. areff
    #3039766, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Because we’re ashamed to be Australian and need to be reminded always

  104. The BigBlueCat
    #3039767, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #3039764, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:15 pm
    Why do you lot watch it at all?

    We are taking one for the rest of the country – civic duty and all … shouting at the teev is healthy! Q&A is called Question & Anger in this household.

  105. Ellie
    #3039768, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    I’m going to tell

    I’m scared

  106. Spider
    #3039769, posted on June 10, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    I’ve switched over to Kinne Tonight. Not funny but less excruciating.

