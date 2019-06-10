Liberty Quote
Americans elected a black president. Twice. Labor can’t find a seat in federal parliament for a single indigenous Australian.— Niki Savva
-
Q&A Forum: June 10, 2019
Q&A Forum: June 10, 2019
Hey Carpe,
Getting in first. 42 please.
Jesus
you left this a bit late
I’ll go 15 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
YT 42
playing for the first time in a while, but dunno if i can stomach the full show, 22 please Carpe.
Snowcone will milk it for the AFP raid
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
YT 42
Rob K 15
A very agreeable panel…….
32 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
YT 42
Rob K 15
John C 22
25 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
YT 42
Rob K 15
John C 22
Dave in Marybrook 32
Lifted from OT:
Q&A Vivid: 10 June, 2019
Adam Briggs, Rapper, writer, and actor (Beard and aggressive look wannabe player)
Faustina Agolley, Actor and writer (Gonna have to change her surname from offensive children’s toy to cut through)
Mike Cannon-Brookes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Atlassian (Hipster)
Dr Larry Marshall, Chief Executive, CSIRO (Has a blue tie)
Jocelyn Brewer, Cyberpsychologist (Glasses and eager expression)
22 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
YT 42
Rob K 15
John C 22
Dave in Marybrook 32
Cpt Seahawks 25
Sorry – Luckily I was reading the open thread and saw Ellie’s comment about Q&A.
23
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
YT 42
Rob K 15
John C 22
Dave in Marybrook 32
Cpt Seahawks 25
Elle 22
17 please Carpe … AFP raids is the first question …. if you don’t want to be raided, don’t deal in classified information!
May I have 28 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
YT 42
Rob K 15
John C 22
Dave in Marybrook 32
Cpt Seahawks 25
Elle 23
Oh can I have a go at this number?
Edited from the profiles-
Nnunggai Adam Briggs- “diverse”
Faustina Agolleywog- “TV”
Mike Hyphen-Hipster- “collaboration”
Dr Larry- “innovation”
Jocelyn “Kool Aid” Brewer- “registered”.
Bearded lunatic asks question
I have no idea what he is on about
Carpe, darling, John and I can’t share the same number.
Orwellian dictatorship … as if Orwell was the dictator ….
Wall-to-wall communists. Defund this shit now.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
YT 42
Rob K 15
John C 22
Dave in Marybrook 32
Cpt Seahawks 25
Elle 23
Bid Blue Cat 17
Vic in Prossy 28
Projection from CSIRO – we change data all the time.
Crikey. They’ve picked a right bunch tonight.
Bid Blue Cat? er, BigBlueCat please … as one word.
Fixed it for you Blossom.
This is going to be even more laboured than normal.
Expanding ethical frameworks is always exciting.
I pre polled on the OT
69 please
Sorry I’m late.
54 please Carpe
I am not going back to change it, it is enough work to track incoming bids plus comments
Petal is concerned that the AFP are bullies …. dear oh dear ….
16 please.
Future reference then Carpe …
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
YT 42
Rob K 15
John C 22
Dave in Marybrook 32
Cpt Seahawks 25
Elle 23
Bid Blue Cat 17
Vic in Prossy 28
MH 69 (Dinner for 2)
Custard 54
Sorry I’m late
Washing the chaps and tasselled bra for the next winner!
26 if still eligible please Carpe
Duly noted brother
Oh god. I’m so bored. And we fund this??
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
YT 42
Rob K 15
John C 22
Dave in Marybrook 32
Cpt Seahawks 25
Elle 23
Bid Blue Cat 17
Vic in Prossy 28
MH 69 (Dinner for 2)
Custard 54
Classical Hero 16
Westie Woman 26
You do
I don’t
The joy of being an expat 🙂
Most of my girlfriends have been polymorphic, or maybe it was me?
Seriously! Someone, please entertain me … and quickly.
And now talk of the national anthem
Whack a didge solo in the one we have.
Use clap sticks.
next question change the national anthem
unemployed abo has a bitch and a moan
never saw that coming.
Briggs is quite mellow.
Maybe it’s to do with being here for sixty thousand years.
Go back to God Save The Queen.
Briggs has cherry-picked words he doesn’t like and disses the national anthem … how honest is that? He’s an anarchist ….
Blacktivist doesn’t like young and free b’cos abo in jail
stumbles on the rest and has no coherent argument.
Wanker
Oh Carpe, please don’t say “Abo”. I hate that.
Briggs has an Aboriginal nose, but he is very pale skinned.
Look up the word tosspot – he has a photo
FMD
Model formally known as fuzzy agrees with blacktivist
Snowcone pretends to not know what “girt by sea means” … liar liar pants on fire!
Ridgy-didge is the PC term I beleive Carpe.
Hipster gives blacktivist a free blowie
these people are pathetic
FMD
RUOK, areff 😊
Oh oh … treaty ….
Hang on, where is the token non-leftist?
I guess I have to stick with my 69.
abo, abo, abo, abo abo, abo
😛
No one can argue with that
Flag, Australia Day, Anthem … is this the indigenous appeasement show?
Such a placating panel
What was the pre-colonial anthem?
Is the Anthem biased? No it’s not … now piss off!
Mist be shit boring tonight … it appears you lot have turned on each other
Elle – please don’t say FMD, i hate that 🙂
abo, abo, abo, abo abo, abo
Carpe!!! Bad boy! Very very bad boy!
Briggs, you have adversity because you choose it as a rapper.
Poor abos
Blacktivist makes shit up
Not very convincing
Elle – please don’t say FMD, i hate that
I was quoting areff
there is nothing racist in there! Morons are choosing to be offended.
Says the racist
I’ve been naughty i should be punished *shakes booty*
The rapper guy must take months to write a song
FMD
Fatso the Indigene, here’s your new anthem.
On a meth bender it takes about 15 minutes
I’ll be real cross if the interruptions come in at 32
Why is their no-one on this panel challenging Briggs on his shit! Who died and made him judge?
I don’t normally watch Q&A. Have I picked a particularly awful night?
This is shockingly bad. It needs a wordsmith par excellence to describe it. Moribund?
You swore
I’m going to tell
Is the word “advance” the racist one?
Yes, Yes you have
Why are people mentioning Farm Management Deposits tonight?
I’ve been naughty i should be punished*shakes booty*
In your areseless chaps, please.
Q&A tonight is such an echo chamber … ABC has really jumped the shark tonight!
Can’t make double figures so far
Glasses talks crap.
My god this has to be the worst night on Q&A
Re National Anthem, apparently our first Australians are offended by the word “fair”. And the phrase “young and free”. Yes we are … until you lefties take over!
ITA BUTTROSE, GET IN HERE AND TELL US YOU BELIEVE THIS IS WORTHY OF TAXPAYER FUNDING!
💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩
Panelist suggests we shouldn’t watch the screen so much. I see her point.
Why do you lot watch it at all?
We get good behaviour points at the asylum.
Because we’re ashamed to be Australian and need to be reminded always
We are taking one for the rest of the country – civic duty and all … shouting at the teev is healthy! Q&A is called Question & Anger in this household.
I’m going to tell
I’m scared
I’ve switched over to Kinne Tonight. Not funny but less excruciating.