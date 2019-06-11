Defining socialism in the modern world

Here is the original story: Socialism is losing its stigma thanks to Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez as a MAJORITY of American women age 18-54 would prefer socialism to living in a capitalist country. That story was replied to here: 55% Of Women Prefer Socialism To Capitalism. Here’s Why They’re Wrong. But what is of particular interest is the list of attributes being sought in the socialist system these women are seeking to have introduced, in descending order of approval, from 76% for the first through to 55% for the tenth.
- Universal healthcare (76 percent)
- Tuition-free education (72 percent)
- Living wage (68 percent)
- State-controlled economy (66 percent)
- State control and regulation of private property (61 percent)
- High taxes for the rich (60 percent)
- State-controlled media and communication (57 percent)
- Strong environmental regulations (56 percent)
- High public spending (55 percent)
- Government “democratizes” private businesses—that is, gives workers control over them—to the greatest extent possible (52 percent)
“State-controlled economy” pretty well defines socialism with 66 percent signing up for whatever it might mean in practice (for an answer see Venezuela). Goes very neatly with “State-controlled media and communication”. The full socialist box and dice. No stats are given on what men of the same age cohort prefer.
It would appear the larger portion of US wymminses want a sugar daddy, not a husband.
They think you can make these warm-fuzzy changes and it does not affect anything else.
It’s a worry.
What is “Tuition-free education “?
Self help pamphlets?
The word free does not mean what they think it means.
Actually, it crossed my mind that a lot of these women, who have been told to eschew married life to prove they are the same as men, show that they actually do want what married life traditionally offered.
Disenfranchise women immediately!
Such a monstrosity could only ever be demanded by those who’ve never had the misfortune to exist under one.
Idiots.
this is why women should not be allowed to vote
It is sad, but it is not new.. 1 Samuel chapter 8
Gee whizz those wondeful pre-1989 socialist paradises like Romania, East Germany and Hungary really were super strong on environmental regulation
This is a pisstake, surely?
No-one could possibly be that totally bereft of intelligence …
is an enduring nightmare of mine.
MGTOW now.
A very scary thing shows up in the Axios survey data.
Only 37% of survey females think Venezuela is ‘socialist’ country and 43% think it lies somewhere in between ‘socialist’ and ‘capitalist’. And only 41% think that China is socialist.
Luckily, Axios admits that the survey methodology is bullshit:
Presumably they stood outside a Walmart offering donuts for answers.
Steve,
I think you have misconstrued the survey to an extent by saying:
Where as the list pertained to:
Whilst it’s alarming that 55% approve of socialism, the list is about what they think defines socialism. I’d have expected higher values on the list as many would define an aspect of socialism, in my view.
I think the survey shows: the respondents have an ill defined concept of socialism, but a majority support it.
Still a worry.
I’ve met these people, low energy, well upholstered, low personal hygiene standards. The survey only mentions women, there would be a smaller percentage of men with the same view.
What they don’t say is that their fervent wish would be a government that forced good looking people to have sex with them.
Off topic – quick question
On the website is a picture of a of a man surrounded by helmeted soldiers. I’ve never seen it before. Does anyone know who the image is of and the significance of it?
I hope they prefer women who are not represented in this survey.
yup – there’s lots of ill-informed or people or just confused by the questions.
One thing I do read from it – those who prefer to live in a capitalist country seem to udnerstand socialism better.
Is “State control and regulation of private property” part of a socialist political system? (pp 30)
Prefer capitalism – 74% yes
Prefer socialism – 73% no
Is “state controlled media” part of a socialist political system? (pp 51)
Prefer capitalism – 71% yes
Prefer socialism -64% no
Is a “state controlled economy” part of a socialist political system? (pp 66)
Prefer capitalism – 76% yes
Prefer socialism -50% no
Steve – check out the image URL – six day war
.. for Steve: https://mfa.gov.il/MFA/AboutIsrael/Spotlight/Pages/50-years-ago-The-Six-Day-War-and-the-historic-reunification-of-Jerusalem.aspx
The survey said over all 40% (i.e.men and women all age) approved of socialism.
Further;
So a complete waste of time.
With Venezuela in collapse, towns slip into primitive isolation
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-economy/with-venezuela-in-collapse-towns-slip-into-primitive-isolation-idUSKCN1T823D
Sounds exciting.
Please God, let them have their wish. Send them to Venezuela. All at once. And then give them all the socialism they’ve been begging for.
Seriously, though, I don’t trust the stats and I don’t trust the press, but I get the most powerful sense that the times are a’changin’.
I’ve got a pretty fair clue but would rather let Sinc lay it out.
Re the photo at the top of the page, which I did not choose but quite like now that I see what it is. Note the date which suggests it was purposefully chosen.
`
a MAJORITY of American women age 18-54 would prefer socialism to living in a capitalist country. State control and regulation of private property (61 percent)
I wonder if they’d still prefer socialism when the government partitions their suburban bungalow into flats and puts illegals and drug addicts in with them?