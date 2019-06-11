Defining socialism in the modern world

Posted on 12:38 pm, June 11, 2019 by Steve Kates

Here is the original story: Socialism is losing its stigma thanks to Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez as a MAJORITY of American women age 18-54 would prefer socialism to living in a capitalist country. That story was replied to here: 55% Of Women Prefer Socialism To Capitalism. Here’s Why They’re Wrong. But what is of particular interest is the list of attributes being sought in the socialist system these women are seeking to have introduced, in descending order of approval, from 76% for the first through to 55% for the tenth.

  1. Universal healthcare (76 percent)
  2. Tuition-free education (72 percent)
  3. Living wage (68 percent)
  4. State-controlled economy (66 percent)
  5. State control and regulation of private property (61 percent)
  6. High taxes for the rich (60 percent)
  7. State-controlled media and communication (57 percent)
  8. Strong environmental regulations (56 percent)
  9. High public spending (55 percent)
  10. Government “democratizes” private businesses—that is, gives workers control over them—to the greatest extent possible (52 percent)

“State-controlled economy” pretty well defines socialism with 66 percent signing up for whatever it might mean in practice (for an answer see Venezuela). Goes very neatly with “State-controlled media and communication”. The full socialist box and dice. No stats are given on what men of the same age cohort prefer.

26 Responses to Defining socialism in the modern world

  1. Winston Smith
    #3040140, posted on June 11, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    It would appear the larger portion of US wymminses want a sugar daddy, not a husband.

  2. Mother Lode
    #3040148, posted on June 11, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    MAJORITY of American women age 18-54 would prefer socialism to living in a capitalist country.

    They think you can make these warm-fuzzy changes and it does not affect anything else.

  3. RobK
    #3040149, posted on June 11, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    It’s a worry.
    What is “Tuition-free education “?
    Self help pamphlets?

  4. a happy little debunker
    #3040155, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    The word free does not mean what they think it means.

  5. Mother Lode
    #3040156, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    It would appear the larger portion of US wymminses want a sugar daddy, not a husband.

    Actually, it crossed my mind that a lot of these women, who have been told to eschew married life to prove they are the same as men, show that they actually do want what married life traditionally offered.

  6. Amused
    #3040157, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    Disenfranchise women immediately!

  7. Percy Popinjay
    #3040160, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    State-controlled economy

    Such a monstrosity could only ever be demanded by those who’ve never had the misfortune to exist under one.

    Idiots.

  8. steve
    #3040163, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    this is why women should not be allowed to vote

  9. Grumbles
    #3040174, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    It is sad, but it is not new.. 1 Samuel chapter 8

  10. ACTOldFart
    #3040182, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Gee whizz those wondeful pre-1989 socialist paradises like Romania, East Germany and Hungary really were super strong on environmental regulation

  11. Bruce in WA
    #3040183, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    This is a pisstake, surely?

    No-one could possibly be that totally bereft of intelligence …

    State control and regulation of private property (61 percent)

    is an enduring nightmare of mine.

  13. Dr Faustus
    #3040188, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:29 pm

    A very scary thing shows up in the Axios survey data.

    Only 37% of survey females think Venezuela is ‘socialist’ country and 43% think it lies somewhere in between ‘socialist’ and ‘capitalist’. And only 41% think that China is socialist.

    Luckily, Axios admits that the survey methodology is bullshit:

    This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

    Presumably they stood outside a Walmart offering donuts for answers.

  14. RobK
    #3040191, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    Steve,
    I think you have misconstrued the survey to an extent by saying:

    But what is of particular interest is the list of attributes being sought in the socialist system these women are seeking to have introduced, in descending order of approval, from 76% for the first through to 55% for the tenth.

    Where as the list pertained to:

    When asked what constitutes a socialist political system, over 50 percent of people believed these policies made a country socialist:

    Universal healthcare (76 percent)……..

    Whilst it’s alarming that 55% approve of socialism, the list is about what they think defines socialism. I’d have expected higher values on the list as many would define an aspect of socialism, in my view.

  15. RobK
    #3040194, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    I think the survey shows: the respondents have an ill defined concept of socialism, but a majority support it.
    Still a worry.

  16. Forester
    #3040198, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:42 pm

    I’ve met these people, low energy, well upholstered, low personal hygiene standards. The survey only mentions women, there would be a smaller percentage of men with the same view.

    What they don’t say is that their fervent wish would be a government that forced good looking people to have sex with them.

  17. Steve
    #3040199, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    Off topic – quick question

    On the website is a picture of a of a man surrounded by helmeted soldiers. I’ve never seen it before. Does anyone know who the image is of and the significance of it?

  18. Slim Cognito
    #3040200, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    No stats are given on what men of the same age cohort prefer

    I hope they prefer women who are not represented in this survey.

  19. duncanm
    #3040201, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    RobK
    #3040194, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:38 pm
    I think the survey shows: the respondents have an ill defined concept of socialism, but a majority support it.

    yup – there’s lots of ill-informed or people or just confused by the questions.

    One thing I do read from it – those who prefer to live in a capitalist country seem to udnerstand socialism better.

    Is “State control and regulation of private property” part of a socialist political system? (pp 30)

    Prefer capitalism – 74% yes
    Prefer socialism – 73% no

    Is “state controlled media” part of a socialist political system? (pp 51)
    Prefer capitalism – 71% yes
    Prefer socialism -64% no

    Is “state controlled media” part of a socialist political system? (pp 51)
    Prefer capitalism – 71% yes
    Prefer socialism -64% no

    Is a “state controlled economy” part of a socialist political system? (pp 66)
    Prefer capitalism – 76% yes
    Prefer socialism -50% no

  20. duncanm
    #3040202, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Steve
    #3040199, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    Steve – check out the image URL – six day war

  22. RobK
    #3040204, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    The survey said over all 40% (i.e.men and women all age) approved of socialism.
    Further;

    Axios took the unusual step of not releasing the data that the Harris Poll collected, not describing the poll’s methodology and margin of error, and not providing the wording of the question about socialism.

    So a complete waste of time.

  24. Behind Enemy Lines
    #3040206, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Defining socialism in the modern world
    Posted on 12:38 pm, June 11, 2019 by Steve Kates
    Here is the original story: Socialism is losing its stigma thanks to Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez as a MAJORITY of American women age 18-54 would prefer socialism to living in a capitalist country

    Please God, let them have their wish. Send them to Venezuela. All at once. And then give them all the socialism they’ve been begging for.

    Seriously, though, I don’t trust the stats and I don’t trust the press, but I get the most powerful sense that the times are a’changin’.

    Steve
    #3040199, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:43 pm
    Off topic – quick question

    On the website is a picture of a of a man surrounded by helmeted soldiers. I’ve never seen it before. Does anyone know who the image is of and the significance of it?

    I’ve got a pretty fair clue but would rather let Sinc lay it out.

  25. Steve Kates
    #3040208, posted on June 11, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    Re the photo at the top of the page, which I did not choose but quite like now that I see what it is. Note the date which suggests it was purposefully chosen.
    `

    Paratroopers at the Western Wall is an iconic photograph taken on June 7, 1967, by David Rubinger. Shot from a low angle, the photograph depicts three Israeli paratroopers framed against the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, shortly after its recapture by Israeli forces in the Six-Day War.

  26. Roger
    #3040212, posted on June 11, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    a MAJORITY of American women age 18-54 would prefer socialism to living in a capitalist country. State control and regulation of private property (61 percent)

    I wonder if they’d still prefer socialism when the government partitions their suburban bungalow into flats and puts illegals and drug addicts in with them?

