Defining socialism in the modern world

Here is the original story: Socialism is losing its stigma thanks to Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez as a MAJORITY of American women age 18-54 would prefer socialism to living in a capitalist country. That story was replied to here: 55% Of Women Prefer Socialism To Capitalism. Here’s Why They’re Wrong. But what is of particular interest is the list of attributes being sought in the socialist system these women are seeking to have introduced, in descending order of approval, from 76% for the first through to 55% for the tenth.

Universal healthcare (76 percent) Tuition-free education (72 percent) Living wage (68 percent) State-controlled economy (66 percent) State control and regulation of private property (61 percent) High taxes for the rich (60 percent) State-controlled media and communication (57 percent) Strong environmental regulations (56 percent) High public spending (55 percent) Government “democratizes” private businesses—that is, gives workers control over them—to the greatest extent possible (52 percent)

“State-controlled economy” pretty well defines socialism with 66 percent signing up for whatever it might mean in practice (for an answer see Venezuela). Goes very neatly with “State-controlled media and communication”. The full socialist box and dice. No stats are given on what men of the same age cohort prefer.