Jimbo gets off to a flying start

Labor’s new Treasury spokesman – what happened to Shadow Treasurer, I say – gets off to a flying start with this proposition in today’s The Australian:
Ours will be a positive vision, as we go about reclaiming Labor’s rightful place as the party of aspiration and the suburbs.
It was the best joke of the morning: aspiration? suburbs? Labor doesn’t have a clue on these topics.
Reclaiming inner city suburbs from Greens?
Great!
Pass the tax cuts, stop subsidising the wacky Left with the taxes of aspirational workers & cut the budget of the ABC that nobody in the suburbs watches because it delights in gobbing spit in their faces at every opportunity.
No, didn’t think you would.
Because nothing says “aspirational” like a minimum 30% tax rate on self-funded retirees who have invested in Australian businesses.
Politics 101: Claim your opponent’s perceived strength as your own.
Mmm…yes; worked out well the last time, when Kevin Rudd claimed he was a fiscal conservative.
Fool me once…