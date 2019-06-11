Those laws don’t apply to us. We’re special.

It is both sad and amusing to watch the Australian media industry have a synchronized brain explosion over the recent “media raids”. The most pathetic and depressing part of this matter is how the industry has claimed for itself some sort of special talisman they can wave about saying these laws should not apply to them because they are “journalists”.
Since when does “press freedom” take on a super-status above just good old and plain “freedom”.
The best bit TAFKAS has heard thus far is the call for having a statutory “journalist-informant privilege” along the lines of lawyer-client privilege, doctor-patient privilege or priest-confessor privilege. As if these journalists ever respected anyone else’s privilege.
The reality and sadness is that the “raids” of last week were done legally. The more relevant question is whether the laws allowing such raids should exist. And until these narcissistic, petulant and puerile media primadonnas express that same concern with the oppression of the freedom of others (who aren’t “journalist), as is currently applied through the Human Rights Commission, then shut up and sit down. Perhaps you might also reconsider you views on the existence and application of Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act.
Perhaps also have something constructive to say when very senior public servants, such as former Chairmen of the Australian Human Rights Commission say things like:
Sadly you can say what you like around the kitchen table at home.
There should be no doubt that freedom of speech and freedom of expression is under threat in this country. It has always been thus. However, these media fools would have greater credibility and moral authority if they were so vocal and excited when the freedoms of others are threatened and infringed. And particularly when it is freedoms of those not in their special “journalist” tribe.
Oh and by the way. Another way to have an out of control government department using its legal powers to seek court orders to enter and search media premises is to have much smaller government departments and smaller government in general so they don’t have the time, resources or powers to engage in such conduct. As Grover Norquist has suggested:
I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.
How do you suggest the Fourth Estate isn’t special! When it gets the urge to make up tall tales about the RAN torturing illegal immigrants on the high seas, nothing should be allowed to interfere with that noble endeavour.
Quick survey -which of the following most nearly describes your reaction to the ABC raids:
1. It was an outrage – freedom of the press is sacrosanct.
2. I understand the national security implications, buty I’m concerned about the free speech implications of the raid.
3. Ambivalent/don’t know/don’t care.
4. Journalists aren’t above the law – other people get raided so the mere fact ‘journalists’ got raided isn’t in itself evidence of wrongdoing.
5. I was disappointed at the lack of batons and tear gas.
Since journalism became a bastion of the Left.
Did the ABC make up a story about SAS?
I note the ALP has suddenly discovered press freedom!
Not long ago Albo & Dreyfus were proposing a state regulator that could censor and punish journalists and media outlets.
They doth protest too much, methinks.
ALP wants the press free to get up.
No contradiction. The ‘journalists’ who will be protected and the journalists who will be censored and punished are totally different people.
I’ll support the ABC’s right to publish classified information as soon as they publish the details of their salaries and other payments.
Sooo, no arrests or detention – just the ignomy of having your dirty linen perused by the police.
Oh the indignity!
Meanwhile John Saffron and the Paxton family should be quietly giggling.
No contradiction. The ‘journalists’ who will be protected and the journalists who will be censored and punished are totally different people.
Hence the Shakespeare quote.
Although I must admit a strong “vibe” for 5.
Riccardo Bosi suggested just such a thing to the Outsiders last Sunday.
Shut Rita Panahi up for a few seconds that’s for sure.
The question that no one seems to be asking about these raids is why now? Why didn’t they do it two years ago when the crime was committed?
Either free speech & protections for everyone or no-one.
No compromise, no surrender.
Either you are a statist toad swallowing darkness dweller or you are on the side of rightness and cleanliness.
I become more Gadsden flag every day.