Those laws don’t apply to us. We’re special.

It is both sad and amusing to watch the Australian media industry have a synchronized brain explosion over the recent “media raids”. The most pathetic and depressing part of this matter is how the industry has claimed for itself some sort of special talisman they can wave about saying these laws should not apply to them because they are “journalists”.

Since when does “press freedom” take on a super-status above just good old and plain “freedom”.

The best bit TAFKAS has heard thus far is the call for having a statutory “journalist-informant privilege” along the lines of lawyer-client privilege, doctor-patient privilege or priest-confessor privilege. As if these journalists ever respected anyone else’s privilege.

The reality and sadness is that the “raids” of last week were done legally. The more relevant question is whether the laws allowing such raids should exist. And until these narcissistic, petulant and puerile media primadonnas express that same concern with the oppression of the freedom of others (who aren’t “journalist), as is currently applied through the Human Rights Commission, then shut up and sit down. Perhaps you might also reconsider you views on the existence and application of Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act.

Perhaps also have something constructive to say when very senior public servants, such as former Chairmen of the Australian Human Rights Commission say things like:

There should be no doubt that freedom of speech and freedom of expression is under threat in this country. It has always been thus. However, these media fools would have greater credibility and moral authority if they were so vocal and excited when the freedoms of others are threatened and infringed. And particularly when it is freedoms of those not in their special “journalist” tribe.

Oh and by the way. Another way to have an out of control government department using its legal powers to seek court orders to enter and search media premises is to have much smaller government departments and smaller government in general so they don’t have the time, resources or powers to engage in such conduct. As Grover Norquist has suggested:

I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.