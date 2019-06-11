Liberty Quote
There is no such thing as prices outside the market. Prices cannot be constructed synthetically, as it were.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Tuesday Forum: June 11, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
ALP playing games on taxes.
Ssh. Maybe he won’t find us.
Setka still safe it seems.
Third.
I’m here.
I leave ‘turd’ place to someone more deserving of the title.
Sorry, stackja.
stackja
#3040023, posted on June 11, 2019 at 10:04 am
Setka still safe it seems.”
Oh he will always be safe….anyone heard anything from Dan the Man?
The tide turd?
X
Here’s one for the ABC.
Iran’s FM affirms right to execute gays and blasts U.S. and Israel (10 Jun)
I don’t think Qwerty people should go near tall buildings in Tehran anytime soon.
Calli! Please get back here and fumigate the old fred. We don’t want that stink rising through the floorboards.
Actually I have changed my mind. The CFMEU should keep Setka on.
His continued leadership just confirms what a bunch of thugs and hypocrites they are.
He is also causing much angst within Labor and Unions. I even saw a comment that his deputy Shaun Reardon wants him to step down.
Hadley just mentioned Albo in relation to CFMEU. Apparently Albo has pointed towards good charity work done by CFMEU. Hadley likened it to bikie gangs delivering toys to hospitals.
The irony is White Ribbon / DV was the most high profile charity the thugs have supported and it was clearly a CFMEU campaign to make themselves look virtuous.
Dot, please have a bit of a closer look at that old “Central park 5” case rather than rely on propaganda ion netflix.
All 5 (plus the actual ravper) participated in the attack on the lady, holding her down, “feeling her tits” etc as well as bashing and robbing her.
They also attacked other people that night.
Whats happened is a very creative application of using the confession of the actual DNA sample proven rapist (coincidental the statute of limitations had run out) and made it all about his individual crime and pretending the other 5 hadnt participated.
They HELD HER DOWN AND BEAT HER NEAR TO DEATH, but thats ok, only one blokes se men was found insider her.
https://www.city-journal.org/linda-fairstein-mwa-award-rescinded
What is “extremely troubling” is that Fairstein is exactly right: the five youths confessed to attacking the jogger and many others in the park that night, including two men who were beaten into unconsciousness. Jurors were told that the DNA evidence did not match any of the defendants, but they still voted to convict them, even while knowing that a Mr. X remained at large. In 2002, that individual, Mathias Reyes, admitted to ripping the woman, but the statute of limitations for prosecuting him had expired.
The now widely held fallacy is that because Reyes confessed to the crime, the five youths must be innocent, and that the presence of his DNA means that they could not have been involved in the attack, which left Meili in a coma for two weeks. Notwithstanding the de Blasio administration’s payment of nearly $41 million to settle their suits for wrongful conviction, the five were not exonerated. Their convictions were vacated, meaning that they were entitled to a new trial. Having all been released from prison, the men have nothing to gain from a new trial; indeed, they have much to lose.
Despite all the evidence pointing to the involvement of the five accused youths; despite the extreme viciousness of the crime; despite the fact that police and prosecutors turned square corners, many are willing to embrace the narrative of police abuse, false confessions exacted under duress, and wrongful conviction in this case. It’s all part of a broader narrative: that of a racist criminal-justice system, eager to destroy the lives of innocent young black men.
ffs, PLEASE PLEASE TAKE THE NAUGHTY WORD MACHINE OUT THE BACK AND SHOOT IT.
ffs, PLEASE PLEASE TAKE THE NAUGHTY WORD MACHINE OUT THE BACK AND SHOOT IT.
Short version.
Dot.
Netflix series on Central Park 5
Propaganda
Biased.
This article explains a bit.
https://www.city-journal.org/linda-fairstein-mwa-award-rescinded
A list of all the things globall warming is claimed to cause: some of the links are very old and amusing, such as:
The abc naturally.
Anyway, closing down for a few days. Off on holiday with the Memsahib. Spot of wine tasting, fine dining and sight seeing. See you all later.
Hardly. No, not at all.
Moist McManus has crushed his testicles:
And ‘Iron Fist’ Albanese has punched him viciously in the throat:
Gorne for all money.
I am sure the ABC will begin a new campaign demanding that the Australian government compel (of give money) to encourage the Iranian regime to calm down on the ‘gay’ bit.
Whats happened is a very creative application of using the confession of the actual DNA sample proven rapist (coincidental the statute of limitations had run out) and made it all about his individual crime and pretending the other 5 hadnt participated.
Yet despite their alleged participation there was no forensic evidence linking them to the crime. None of their DNA on the victim, none of her blood on their clothes. Those facts certainly cast doubt on the veracity of their confessions.
Sounds promising:
Power, gas costs key to tax cut win
ROSIE LEWIS MICHAEL RODDAN
CROSSBENCH SENATORS SPELL OUT DEMANDS
A powerful group of crossbench senators is demanding action to reduce high electricity and gas prices in return for supporting the government’s flagship $158 billion personal income tax cuts package.
Rex Patrick, one of two Centre Alliance senators with crucial Senate votes, yesterday suggested the party was prepared to withhold support for the tax cuts amid concerns that any economic benefit would be wiped out by energy companies raising the cost of electricity and gas.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson also outlined three reforms — a new high-efficiency, low-emissions coal-fired power station, a royal commission into family law and a water-diversion scheme — that she wanted the government to address before she considered income tax cuts for medium and high-income earners.
The Morrison government has the support of only one crossbench senator, the Australian Conservatives’ Cory Bernardi, for its entire income tax cuts plan and will need to win over at least three more crossbenchers to pass the package if Labor and the Greens remain opposed.
From the Oz print edition
Contrary to experience watching TV shows, DNA or lack thereof is not always a smoking gun.
It is easily transferable. A fingerprint is not, and it shows when smart-arse attempts are made to do so.
Because there’s no DNA evidence someone was somewhere, doesn’t necessarily mean they weren’t.
Nasdaq: China, India thermal coal imports hit multi-year highs in May 2019
“China’s shipped imports of thermal coal, which is used mostly for power generation, will reach 17 million tonnes in May, data in Refinitiv showed, the highest level since at least 2015, and up from around 12 million tonnes a year ago.
The figures exclude land imports, such as China’s purchases from Mongolia.”
https://www.nasdaq.com/article/china-india-thermal-coal-imports-hit-multiyear-highs-in-may-20190531-00106
Next time a clown on Q&A says coal is dead.
Roger
Ive had a look and it appears the blokes involved were being assholes but definitely werent implicated in the Central park r….e case.
Heres the actual decision on vacating the convictions.
https://web.williams.edu/Psychology/Faculty/Kassin/files/CPJ.Morganthau.motion.12.5.02.doc
In short they were the unluckiest thugs to walk the face of the earth.
Unlucky enough to have been committing violent attacks, mob handed on random people at the same time an unknown serial Papist (the worst sort) was assaulting a woman reasonably nearby.
Most important, the jurors who originally heard the evidence were presented with no persuasive alternative theory of the case to consider. Certainly, no one would have thought that as the defendants and their group were making their way through Central Park, a serial Papist was also at large. The newly discovered evidence provides incontrovertible proof that he was.
104. A self-confessed and convicted serial Papist — who habitually stalked white women in their 20’s; who attacked them, beat them, and r….ed them; who always robbed his victims, and frequently stole Walkmans; who tied one of his victims in a fashion much like the Central Park jogger; who lived on 102nd Street; who beat and r…..d a woman in Central Park two days before the attack on the transverse; whose DNA was the only DNA recovered inside and alongside the victim; whose narrative of events is corroborated in a number of significant ways; who had no connection to the defendants or their cohorts; and who committed all his s…. crimes alone — has come forward to say that he alone stalked, attacked, beat, r…..ed, and robbed a white woman in her 20’s, who was set upon on the 102nd Street transverse, was missing her Walkman, and was left tied in a way that has never before been explained. Had this evidence been available, the defendants’ attorneys would have had an arguably compelling alternative to the People’s theory of the case.
Ive had to change my mind on something faced with new facts clearly set out..
How uncomfortable!!!
Short version is me… hit wrong button…
The Vatican has rejected the idea that people can change or choose their gender, suggesting the movement aims to “annihilate the concept of nature”.
The Vatican office that oversees Catholic schools and universities published a guidance document for priests and teachers yesterday called Male and Female He Created Them.
It describes an “educational crisis” around gender and criticises the view that gender and sexuality can be “fluid”, saying such theories are “founded on a confused concept of freedom”.
New Ways Ministry, a group for LGBT Catholics, said the document was a “harmful tool” that would also be used against gay and bisexual people.
Oz link
‘Serial Papist’
Ha!
Hmmm.
My first thought was that they would cut the price of electricity simply by increasing subsidies – transferring part of the price from your electricity bill to your tax bill.
But tax cuts at the same time?
They are going to have to put their thinking caps on for new ways to soak the rich, or to move imposts from ‘tax’ to other types of charges.
One thing we can be sure they will not do – pull back their meddling in the market and allow the more efficient to crowd out the less.
The Vatican has rejected the idea that people can change or choose their gender, suggesting the movement aims to “annihilate the concept of nature”.
And some people here thought that LGBT politics would end with destroying the concept of marriage, and could not conceive that they would slip effortlessly into destroying the concept of sex. This is precisely how liberal politics proceeds. It seeks to dissolve, by means of a powerful state, all distinctions, whether natural or not, as impediments to individual autonomy.
Short version is me… hit wrong button…
Sock Puppets are for degenerate scum,
just so we are clear .
So Centre Alliance and PHON are all in the bag for reduced power bills, and PHON explicitly wants a coal fired power station.
Another of Hanson’s three demands (water diversion) fits very neatly with the Adelaide based Centre Alliance wanting more water down the Murray to Adelaide.
Tactically, ScoMo simply needs to say …
Albo describing the CFMMEU.
He couldn’t quite get to the second “M” … Mining.