Fair dinkum people.

TAFKAS is genuinely shocked and dismayed at the lack of interest in this “national security” and AFP raids business. Especially so on this site. He is even more shocked at the lack of interest at the horrible idea of licencing journalists. Comparing this to licencing of doctors and dentists is just ridiculous.

Licencing of journalist is the licencing and censorship of speech.

Forget about the definition of the word journalist and who is and who is not one. To licence journalists means that there is a class of people who would not be licensed to speak, write and express. This is the very definition of an infringement of the right to free speech and expression.

And what does one need to do to get and keep such licence? Agree to not criticize the issuer of the licence … the Government? How about to dob in people who criticise the government? How about criminalising blaspheme?

Come one Cats. Get some history into you. Read Areopagitica.