Fair dinkum people.
TAFKAS is genuinely shocked and dismayed at the lack of interest in this “national security” and AFP raids business. Especially so on this site. He is even more shocked at the lack of interest at the horrible idea of licencing journalists. Comparing this to licencing of doctors and dentists is just ridiculous.
Licencing of journalist is the licencing and censorship of speech.
Forget about the definition of the word journalist and who is and who is not one. To licence journalists means that there is a class of people who would not be licensed to speak, write and express. This is the very definition of an infringement of the right to free speech and expression.
And what does one need to do to get and keep such licence? Agree to not criticize the issuer of the licence … the Government? How about to dob in people who criticise the government? How about criminalising blaspheme?
Come one Cats. Get some history into you. Read Areopagitica.
MSM/ALP really support censorship of non-ABC/News Corp and licensing non-ABC/News Corp journalists.
Correct. Which is why it should be opposed.
I agree that it’s a truly appalling totalitarian idea to ‘licence’ journalists.
It’s utterly stupid also to create any other sort of legal classification of people as ‘journalists’ or non-journalists, because that would inevitably lead to non-journalists being denied various privileges, including inevitably eventually the ‘privilege’ of free speech.
But that’s why I’ve got no problem with the raids. If we don’t distinguish between ‘journalists’ and others for free speech purposes we shouldn’t distinguish between them for the purpose of some sort of immunity from law enforcement. That’s especially true if the distinction is purportedly on the basis that ‘journalists’ have free speech rights – because what’s the inexorable corollary?
I would very happy if AFP raids were to become a “perpetual irritant” for their ALPBC.
I only commenting because according the the resident blog nanny it indicates how many people read it.
So who is not one is the problem. Licensed j’ists will have powers and abilities to publish, far beyond those of mortal men. This legislation is aimed squarely at the independent sources – citizen journalists and bloggers who purvey fake fake news; news that is not approved by the authorities.
The MSM j’ists need no policing; they are perfectly self-policing, as long as the correct line is being peddled. This will sooner or later come terribly unstuck, of course.