Contest of Ideas

So said Anthony Albanese yesterday:

John Setka does not belong in our party because of the views that he holds.

Interesting place the Australian Labor Party where you can be kicked out not because of what you do but rather because of what you think.

Imaging what the ALP might do if they could pass laws? Oh hang on. That’s right. The Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act. The proposed licencing of journalists. The proposed enhancement of other Human Rights Act provisions to extend 18c type coverage to other suspect classes. Support for university de-platformings. Etc, etc, etc.

That’s right. In the ALP thought crimes carry a greater punishment than actual crimes.