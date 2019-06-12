Crowd Sources Legalling

There seem to be numerous Cat protagonists of the world’s second oldest profession; both of the city and bush variety. So here is TAFKAS’ question.

In an interview regarding the AFP search of her home, News journalist Annika Smethurst disclosed that the warrant empowering the AFP search of her home required her to not only hand over her mobile phone, but also the PIN to the phone. She said that, on the advice of her lawyer (possibly a lawyer provided to her by her employer), she did hand over the PIN.

There seems to be a difference between not obstructing a search and assisting a search and providing the PIN to ones mobile phone seems to be assistance. Not to mention a warrant requiring same.

TAFKAS is not familiar with the laws around these matters but can someone be compelled to provide the password to their phone or their computer?