Crowd Sources Legalling

There seem to be numerous Cat protagonists of the world’s second oldest profession; both of the city and bush variety. So here is TAFKAS’ question.
In an interview regarding the AFP search of her home, News journalist Annika Smethurst disclosed that the warrant empowering the AFP search of her home required her to not only hand over her mobile phone, but also the PIN to the phone. She said that, on the advice of her lawyer (possibly a lawyer provided to her by her employer), she did hand over the PIN.
There seems to be a difference between not obstructing a search and assisting a search and providing the PIN to ones mobile phone seems to be assistance. Not to mention a warrant requiring same.
TAFKAS is not familiar with the laws around these matters but can someone be compelled to provide the password to their phone or their computer?
This was discussed a while back when feds changed warrant laws to include giving passwords.
You would not need to do so under state laws for warrants.
Wow. Talk about police state. And what is the penalty for not providing?
I think the lesson here is that if you want to play with the big boys, you had better understand the risks, and make provision for what might happen.
E.g. an encryption layer not decrypted by the normal phone access PIN, along with some obfuscation to provide plausible deniability, and a privacy-oriented email (not Gmail). Some risk remains though, and you had better have a strong hide, if you are going to testify about the non-existance of information.
It’s entirely foreseeable that you will get raided if you publish classified material. I should have thought that the news organisations already had a handle on that. Many big companies provide completely sanitized phones and laptops for travel to China, crossing the US border, for example.
I believe search warrants once only needed to specify a property, room, maybe filing cabinet. Now much the same information is on a mobile phone. Was the past any different?
https://www.sydneycriminallawyers.com.au/blog/can-police-demand-the-password-to-my-phone-or-computer/
That mechanism is contained in section 3LA of the Crimes Act 1914 (Cth) (“the Act”), which provides that “a constable may apply to a magistrate for an order to provide any information or assistance that is reasonable and necessary” to allow them to access data stored on “a computer or data storage device.”
A “constable” is defined by section 3 of the Act as “a member or special member of the Australian Federal Police or a member of the police force or police service of a State or Territory”.
Police can apply to a magistrate for an “assistance order” requiring the owner or user of a computer or data storage device to provide such information they can establish a reasonable suspicion that the device holds or can enable access to evidential material relevant to a crime.
The subject of the order is not required to be suspected of any crime. He or she merely needs to be the owner of the device that police reasonably suspect holds information relating to an offence.
If the application is successful, the subject will be required to provide the password/s enabling police to gain access to the device/s, as well as any decryption information in order to make data accessible and intelligible to police.
Failure to comply with an assistance order is a criminal offence. When the law was first enacted, the maximum penalty was 6 months imprisonment. However, authorities have since raised the maximum penalty to 2 years behind bars.
I believe it is called obstruction. Not know the penalty for not providing.