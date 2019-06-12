This is going to be really interesting to watch

Catholic Church rejects use of gender identity theory in education

In a new document aimed at Catholic schools, the Church has rejected the idea that people should be free to choose their gender. …. The Vatican released a 30-page document on Monday, titled “Male and Female he created them,” which rejected the idea that people can change their gender. The document said that the notion of gender being determined by personal feelings rather than biology was an attempt to “annihilate nature.”

The Australian Human Rights Commission will have resources at the ready.

This will be interesting to watch oh yes.

Can someone please oh please ask Anthony Albanese and Kristina Kenneally their thoughts on this.