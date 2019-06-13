Flat wage growth and No economic growth. Hmmm.

5 Responses to Flat wage growth and No economic growth. Hmmm.

  2. mundi (of the Adjahdurah)
    #3041412, posted on June 13, 2019 at 6:36 am

    If you think that is bad, try looking at the price of bulk water is SE QLD where Anna bligh increased it by 400% over 7 years.

    Its honestly surprising how little media calls out government markets from having prices that grow so ridiculously far beyond inflation.

  3. Ian of Brisbane
    #3041416, posted on June 13, 2019 at 6:44 am

    Yay for “free” wind and solar!

  4. Rafe Champion
    #3041417, posted on June 13, 2019 at 6:50 am

    How does this line up with another graph that is going around for electricity from 1955 to the present that shows a steady decline to about 1980 then a more or less steady state to 2007 when it turns up sharply? Someone must have a link to this at fingertips.

  5. Herodotus
    #3041420, posted on June 13, 2019 at 6:52 am

    It’s honestly surprising how little media calls out LABOR governments ….
    Except insofar as the bulk of scribblers are in the green-left tank.

