Indexed Real Consumer Electricity 1955 -2018

Posted on 10:42 am, June 13, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Click on the chart for a clearer picture

This shows very clearly the escalation of prices after unreliable energy started to feed into the system after 2005.Jo Nova’s chart h/t teamv shows the unreliable effect very graphically.

.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Indexed Real Consumer Electricity 1955 -2018

  2. egg_
    #3041550, posted on June 13, 2019 at 11:00 am

    That ’70s Show – when people had affordable ‘lectricity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.