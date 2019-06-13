Peak alarmism. Are we there yet?

The British Labour Party is discussing plans to bring in a 10-hour working week and slash pay by 75 per cent to tackle climate change.
On the upside, see Jo Nova on the demographic transition, illustrated by this video.
The British Labour Party is discussing plans to bring in a 10-hour working week and slash pay by 75 per cent to tackle climate change.
On the upside, see Jo Nova on the demographic transition, illustrated by this video.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The Cat is colourful, prolific, often very funny and actually (given the laissez faire mod policy) one of the few places where comment threads regularly offer a diversity of perspectives – though you’d wonder at the possibility of masochistic tendencies in some of the lefty regulars.
Are we seeing socialism in action here?
The public service has been doing that for years. I want to bring in the Paul Barry working week – 15 minutes for $200k.
UK floods might cut work hours to zero.
That will suit our imported third world workforce down to the ground.
May seems to want to leave a lasting legacy (apparently demonising plastic is not enough for her). There’s an act before parliament in the U.K. now to go “carbon neutral” by 2050. Electric cars and all the other rubbish that we (thank God) at least delayed here.
Oh, and don’t put any faith in Boris. He’s just as bad on climate change “action”.
The British Empire is rapidly getting to the same place the Byzantine Empire got to in 1453 AD.
The global communis fascist scum have infiltrated the institutions so badly they are unrecognsable ,as usual however they have overdone it ,too many commis spoil the plot .(I wrotr Soil nd thats true too). The US publicans ,conservtives and liberals here . Trump nd Farage are the way ot if thus ,the UK Brexit Party is the way to go ,purge politics of career pollies and lawyerssalso unin gangsters and put oeople in charge who actualy know h to do things ,imagine the personal officer of Coles in charge of the public service they would enfirce efficiency and half the emloyees would be surplus to requirements . Imagine the weeping and wailng from the gangrenes and laftoids as the lost their cushy employment ,dole numbers woukd soar but thats cheaper than the present . We have to change poltics forever put the boot in to the global crims .
I wonder what the average work-week hours are in Venezuela.
Interesting, in the days of the horse and plough, people ostensibly worked six days a week and 12 hours a day at least. I’m not sure what production is possible if the entire populace works only 10 hours a week. But as least they’ll be as poor as the peasants of old.
Exactly what is intended.