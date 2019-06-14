Australian RE surge out of step with the world

Jo Nova reports that the rest of the world is backing off the rush to unreliable energy as the developing nations press on to supply their huddled masses with clean and reliable hydrocarbon-based power.

The annual BP Statistical Review of World Energy has been released. Global demand for energy is speeding up again — mainly thanks to China, India and the US. Tellingly, all fuels — coal, oil, gas, nukes and hydro — grew faster than their ten year averages, but not renewables. So the momentum has shifted back to fossil fuels, especially gas which was up a remarkable 5.3%, one of the fastest rates of growth in the last 40 years. Coal grew at 1.4% — twice as fast as the average for the last decade. Coal still supplies 27% of the total energy mix.

Meanwhile global warming is slowing the loss of glaciers. Staff at the Glacier National Park in the US are removing the signs reading Gone by 2020.

More from the Global Warming Policy Forum including the story “Hydrogen Station Explodes, Toyota Halts Sales Of Fuel Cell Cars.”