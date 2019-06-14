Herein the problem. On a recent ABC show, Claire Harvey, Deputy Editor, “Sunday Telegraph” Newscorp said this:
The question here is, I think, that journalists deserve, in their capacity as protectors of the whistle-blowers and the representatives of the people, the ability to be able to talk to sources confidentially to protect their identities.
There has been much said and written about the AFP raids, but to deconstruct, these seem to be the issues in TAFKAS’ mind:
- Journalists are not a special class of people. They do not have or deserve special privileges. They do not represent the people. There is no such thing as journalist-source privilege. There is no such thing as Press Freedom, there is just plain, good old Freedom. Freedom does not come in journalist and non-journalist flavours.
- The national security laws of Australia apply equally to everyone. From Joe Schmo on the street to April Sunshine in the ABC newsroom. There is no special rule for journalists and for non-journalists (however journalists be defined).
Yes. It may seem a shock to the inner city types to learn that they are not special and don’t get special rights. It may seem a shock to learn that the rule of law means that everyone is equal before the law.
There will be many more reviews and discussions on this subject, but there should not ever be any special regulatory carve outs for journalists or people who work for so called media organisations. So called and self described “journalists” are citizens like the rest of us and unless they stand for elected office, they are certainly not representatives of the people.
Self-elected, self-regulated. Selfish?
Talk about delusions of grandeur. You’re not special and you’re not above the law sweetie.
Indeed.
POTUS 45, Donald J. Trump has often referred to the MSM in general and to some journalists in particular as “enemies of the people”.
This being a true statement, it is no less nor moreso in Australia.
Ah, entitlement, such a problem for the times
As ever, huge interest in equality but it seems there are variations for special people and situations and and and
The same issues keep coming up and at the heart of them is the notion of being special in some way, either by circumstance, gender (pick just one please), background, genealogy (see how I avoided saying “race”, neat huh?”, or in a nutshell the desire for privilege over others.
Journalists have gone from being everyman to being privileged and hence the notion of exemption from consequences
No
For MANY years, the Brisbane daily fish=wrapper,, the “Courier-Mail” had a page header that was essentially a rip-off of the First amendment of the US Bill of Rights. It has long disappeared. Then again, I have avoided that paper and most other Australian newspapers for decades as tendentious, if not toxic nonsense.
The US Bill of Rights was deliberately derived from the English Bill of Rights as given Royal Assent as a condition of ascent to the throne by William and Mary of Orange (Holland). That document was allegedly incorporated into Colonial and later, Commonwealth law as part of the whole “nation-building” caper.
Latter-Day legalists will declare that it has been “superseded” by sundry “statute” laws, most of which have at their core, the stripping away of ANY “fundamental and inalienable” rights of the “peasantry”.
ANY “right’ defined by statutory law can be, and probably will be, stripped away by the flick of a pen at the whim of the overlords.
We are a LONG way down the road to adopting the “Napoleonic Code”; i.e. If you were not guilty, you would not have been charged, now get on that Tumbrel.
Funny to read so many journalists citing the sanctity of the journalist-source relationship when so many wish to end the sanctity of the confessional. Hypocrites? Just saying, as a retired journalist myself, I would never have gone to prison on such a principle. People want to provide information for all manner of reasons and agendas, it’s their choice, not my duty to shield them if it blows up in their faces.
Maybe if they now see themselves as being “representatives of the people”, this explains why they so frequently gillard all their Leftard reports with so many steaming cow-pats of pollie-speak and pernicious fact-fornication.
By the way, when you mention: “A.B.C. News Room”, I take it that you mean the “A.L.P. Propaganda, Toadying and anti-Conservative Hate-Speech Room”
Ah, the forked estate. Different tines for different times, huh?
The forked estate do not so much represent ‘the people’ as interpose themselves between ‘the people’ and the political or other elite class they so envy, in an attempt to convince themselves they are relevant and have self-worth. They step forward to volunteer as a translator between two people who speak the same language. “Let us interpret for you numpties.”
Just as carbon paper was once one of the few (or perhaps more cost-effective) tools to make copies of a document, the forked estate are desperately searching for a means to to prove their relevance. One of the means to seek relevance is to either enlarge an existing problem, or create a new one, and then pose as the sole resolver of the same problem. Of course, you’d do yourself out of a job if you actually put forward and implemented a practical solution, so to prolong your return to obscurity and self-loathing, you project an image of trying so hard, but always being the victim of someone else’s malicious intentions. Make yourself indispensable, and few (other than the malicious enemies-of-progress whom you have already denounced and positioned) will question either your motives, or the compensation you receive for your morally pure efforts. Your integrity will be lauded.
This, people, is exactly where the forked estate find themselves: using a different tine for different times.
For as long as I can remember, journalists have considered themselves ‘elite’. They have enjoyed a cosy relationship with the various Police services and the Government(s) of the day. It was almost incestuous and certainly unseemly the way they would consort together. Journalistic independence was disregarded as the media slavishly parroted the Government/Police line.
Very occasionally, a journalist would ‘break out’ and report something that was bordering on….. investigative. Or, at the least, was against the comfortable grain. But that story would eventually die away and the equilibrium was restored.
Now, the relationship is strained but like a long term marriage, the parties will eventually kiss and make up. Then, business as usual. The decline in the quality of media reporting and their subservient relationship with the Government is beyond self-evident. Journalistic standards of honesty in reporting, highlighting of Government/Police excesses and good ol’ fashioned investigative reporting are consigned to the waste bin of history.
To be fair, it is not entirely the journalists fault when the public are more engaged by Facebook, Twitter et al and display abject disinterest in issues that will directly affect their freedom of speech, freedom of movement and privacy. You reap what you sow.
I demur.
For reasons to which TAFKAS has previously adverted, there are problems with defining ‘journalism’ and ‘journalists’, but that does not mean there is not a core meaning to the terms. For my part, I’d be more than happy to describe the reporting of the proposed and realized actions of the state in any of its forms that meets the ‘fair and accurate’ tests required to attract qualified privilege under past defamation legislation as ‘journalism’.
While ‘journalism’ ought not itself result in actual national harm (such, for example, as is suggested resulted from the ‘wikileaks’ exposure of US government intelligence sources in countries where the governments are less than liberal), there are good reasons to be wary of enforcing strict compliance with restrictions on the dissemination of information about how those entrusted with often wide and barely fettered discretions conduct themselves in the name of the Crown. We have too many examples of, at very least, high handedness unchecked by public or parliamentary scrutiny to permit that all that government does, or seeks to keep secret, should be hidden from that great solvent, public scrutiny. Consider, if examples are required, the scandalous misconduct of South Australian forensic pathology and the conduct of the Victorian Police in inducing breaches of solicitor-client legal professional privilege.
The vast majority of journalists are left wing – hardly “representative”.
Pyrmonter
#3042305, posted on June 14, 2019 at 12:14 pm
As I interpret it, you’re more concerned with what is disclosed than the identity of the discloser.
So why should there be some sort of special privilege for a ‘journalist’ that doesn’t apply to a citizen whistleblower who just happens to stumble on the relevant information?
The dangers of special privileges for a government-defined class of ‘journalists’ have been discussed on various threads, and I won’t repeat them.
If our secrecy laws have the balance wrong, then fix them, but fix them for everyone.
If there were to be a distinction it should be between the taxpayer-funded ABC which arguably should have more accountability and those not taxpayer-funded who arguably should have more latitude.