Trump ends global warming. And crosses the swamp!

A remarkable chart that shows how the Trump Pence administration has reversed the warming trend under Obama Biden (hyperbole alert). The heavy black line is the moving average that is not yet reflecting the latest decline produced by the Donald’s impact.

Something to trigger the Trump Derangement Syndrome. Trump channels Washington crossing the Delaware.

Maybe it’s John Bolton clutching a gun. Maybe it’s Mike Pompeo setting down his binoculars to stare into the distance. Maybe it’s the gators.

But a newly unveiled painting meant to depict President Trump and his team navigating the Washington “swamp” has something for everyone.

Utah-based artist Jon McNaughton touched off a social media frenzy as he shared his painting, “Crossing the Swamp,” Tuesday on Twitter. The painting is a riff on the classic “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” only it replaces George Washington’s crew with members of the Trump administration.

“My new painting—‘Crossing the Swamp’ ‘Never give up. Never lower your light. Never stop till the swamp is dry,’” McNaughton tweeted.

The painting shows Trump at the helm, and Vice President Pence carrying the flag by his side.

McNaughton identifies the rest as: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley; Defense Secretary Jim Mattis; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Attorney General Jeff Sessions; first lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Pompeo; White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump; National Security Adviser Bolton; Kellyanne Conway; and Chief of Staff John Kelly.