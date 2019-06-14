Trump ends global warming. And crosses the swamp!

Posted on 7:43 am, June 14, 2019 by Rafe Champion

A remarkable chart that shows how the Trump Pence administration has reversed the warming trend under Obama Biden (hyperbole alert). The heavy black line is the moving average that is not yet reflecting the latest decline produced by the Donald’s impact.

Something to trigger the Trump Derangement Syndrome. Trump channels Washington crossing the Delaware.

Maybe it’s John Bolton clutching a gun. Maybe it’s Mike Pompeo setting down his binoculars to stare into the distance. Maybe it’s the gators.

But a newly unveiled painting meant to depict President Trump and his team navigating the Washington “swamp” has something for everyone.

Utah-based artist Jon McNaughton touched off a social media frenzy as he shared his painting, “Crossing the Swamp,” Tuesday on Twitter. The painting is a riff on the classic “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” only it replaces George Washington’s crew with members of the Trump administration.

“My new painting—‘Crossing the Swamp’ ‘Never give up. Never lower your light. Never stop till the swamp is dry,’” McNaughton tweeted.

The painting shows Trump at the helm, and Vice President Pence carrying the flag by his side.

McNaughton identifies the rest as: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley; Defense Secretary Jim Mattis; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Attorney General Jeff Sessions; first lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Pompeo; White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump; National Security Adviser Bolton; Kellyanne Conway; and Chief of Staff John Kelly.

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Trump ends global warming. And crosses the swamp!

  3. mh
    #3042109, posted on June 14, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Trump crosses the swamp story was published July 31.

  4. cohenite
    #3042114, posted on June 14, 2019 at 8:33 am

    More good news:

    Ed Berry, Ph.D., Physics, CCM
    The International Journal of Atmospheric and Ocean Sciences, a journal of Science Publishing Group, notified me that it has completed its peer review of my paper and will publish my paper.

    A few weeks ago, Earth Sciences, also of Science Publishing Group, published the paper by Hermann Harde. The significance of Harde’s paper and my paper is we agree on why the IPCC theory of human-caused climate change is wrong. Soon, we will have two peer-reviewed publications that prove the climate reports by the IPCC, UNGCRP, NCA, and others are wrong.

    It is important to understand the structure of a scientific argument. The IPCC claims its theory is true. According to the scientific method, no one can prove a theory is true, but it is possible to prove a theory is false. Therefore, by default the papers by Harde and me prove the IPCC et al. are wrong.

    A climate science debate, properly done, is not like a political debate where people can argue forever. It is like a chess game. Proof that a theory is wrong, as Harde and I have done, puts the climate alarmists in check. If they can’t get out of check, they lose.

    I am also writing versions of my paper for the public. The public argument is simple. The IPCC agrees that the total inflow of CO2 into the atmosphere is less than 5 percent human CO2 and more than 95 percent natural CO2. Simple physics shows that the percentages of human and natural CO2 in the atmosphere will equal the percentages of their inflows. Like following a recipe. You get what you put in.

    To support its fraud, the IPCC claims the 5 percent human CO2 in the atmosphere miraculously becomes 100 percent. The IPCC model artificially restricts the outflow of human CO2 while it lets natural CO2 flow freely out of the atmosphere. That jacks up the percent of human CO2 in the atmosphere.

    IPCC’s problem is it is impossible for nature to treat human CO2 and natural CO2 differently because their molecules are identical. So, the IPCC theory fails.

    The whole climate charade that President Trump is fighting is based on the irrational claim that 5 percent becomes 100 percent.

    The peer-reviewed papers by Harde and me will help overturn the biggest fraud in human history.

    (Ed Berry, of Bigfork, Montana, has a Ph.D. in theoretical physics with minors in atmospheric physics and math.)

  6. cohenite
    #3042136, posted on June 14, 2019 at 9:08 am

    I love this:

    The public argument is simple. The IPCC agrees that the total inflow of CO2 into the atmosphere is less than 5 percent human CO2 and more than 95 percent natural CO2. Simple physics shows that the percentages of human and natural CO2 in the atmosphere will equal the percentages of their inflows. Like following a recipe. You get what you put in.

    This follows on from Murray Salby’s work who was kicked out of Macquarie uni.

  7. mh
    #3042150, posted on June 14, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Trump birthday today.

    Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, at the Jamaica Hospital in the borough of Queens, New York City.

  8. Mark M
    #3042156, posted on June 14, 2019 at 9:42 am

    The cost of inaction v action …

    Reduced carbon emissions would save Australian economy $550b: report

    Described as the first comparison of the costs of emission reduction relative to the potential damages from climate change under current policy settings, the report by the Melbourne Sustainable Societies Institute at the University of Melbourne finds Australia is on track for $535 billion in economic

    https://www.afr.com/news/politics/national/reduced-carbon-emissions-would-save-australian-economy-550b-report-20190606-p51v6n

    via: https://twitter.com/climatecouncil/status/1136778565222113292

    “A report has found half a trillion dollars will be wiped from the Aus economy within a decade if global emissions continue at current rates. The cost of acting on climate change would be “negligible” compared to the cost of damages.”

    You allegedly can’t afford *not* to give lots of hard-earned cash to climate scammers!

  9. pbw
    #3042193, posted on June 14, 2019 at 10:14 am

    mh,

    July 31, 2018.

    Thanks for letting us know about the importance of June 14. Happy Birthday to the Don.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.