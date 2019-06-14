Trump ends global warming. And crosses the swamp!

A remarkable chart that shows how the Trump Pence administration has reversed the warming trend under Obama Biden (hyperbole alert). The heavy black line is the moving average that is not yet reflecting the latest decline produced by the Donald’s impact.
Something to trigger the Trump Derangement Syndrome. Trump channels Washington crossing the Delaware.
Maybe it’s John Bolton clutching a gun. Maybe it’s Mike Pompeo setting down his binoculars to stare into the distance. Maybe it’s the gators.
But a newly unveiled painting meant to depict President Trump and his team navigating the Washington “swamp” has something for everyone.
Utah-based artist Jon McNaughton touched off a social media frenzy as he shared his painting, “Crossing the Swamp,” Tuesday on Twitter. The painting is a riff on the classic “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” only it replaces George Washington’s crew with members of the Trump administration.
“My new painting—‘Crossing the Swamp’ ‘Never give up. Never lower your light. Never stop till the swamp is dry,’” McNaughton tweeted.
The painting shows Trump at the helm, and Vice President Pence carrying the flag by his side.
McNaughton identifies the rest as: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley; Defense Secretary Jim Mattis; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Attorney General Jeff Sessions; first lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Pompeo; White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump; National Security Adviser Bolton; Kellyanne Conway; and Chief of Staff John Kelly.
The Left will be triggered. And they’ve found another attempt by Trump to collude with the enemy: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/06/13/democrats-outraged-trump-would-listen-if-foreign-government-had-dirt-2020-rival/.
Glacier National Park Quietly Ditches Signs Saying Glaciers Will ‘All Be Gone’ By 2020
Trump crosses the swamp story was published July 31.
More good news:
Well done cohenite
I love this:
This follows on from Murray Salby’s work who was kicked out of Macquarie uni.
Trump birthday today.
Donald John Trump was born on June 14, 1946, at the Jamaica Hospital in the borough of Queens, New York City.
The cost of inaction v action …
Reduced carbon emissions would save Australian economy $550b: report
Described as the first comparison of the costs of emission reduction relative to the potential damages from climate change under current policy settings, the report by the Melbourne Sustainable Societies Institute at the University of Melbourne finds Australia is on track for $535 billion in economic
https://www.afr.com/news/politics/national/reduced-carbon-emissions-would-save-australian-economy-550b-report-20190606-p51v6n
via: https://twitter.com/climatecouncil/status/1136778565222113292
“A report has found half a trillion dollars will be wiped from the Aus economy within a decade if global emissions continue at current rates. The cost of acting on climate change would be “negligible” compared to the cost of damages.”
You allegedly can’t afford *not* to give lots of hard-earned cash to climate scammers!
July 31, 2018.
Thanks for letting us know about the importance of June 14. Happy Birthday to the Don.