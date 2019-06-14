What about Julian Assange?

A few ABC reporters and one News Limited reporter get raided by the AFP for publishing classified material and the media class go apoplectic in defence of free speech, a free press, public interest and holding government to account.

Julian Assange is facing extradition to the United States on 18 charges also relating to publishing classified material, which if convicted would mean a life sentence (i.e. 175 years) and the media have been totally, utterly silent.

Why aren’t the Left crying for Julian Assange? Where is the outrage? Where are the protests? Where are the demands that the government do something?

The sanctimonious posturing of the media class this past week is only matched by their rank hypocrisy having sat silent on free speech, academic freedom, and press freedom each and every time the politics suited their Left wing agenda.

I can only assume that Julian Assange has been universally abandoned by the Left because be committed a political crime having played his part in exposing Hillary Clinton for being, well Hillary Clinton, and hence costing her the US presidency.

Hence the top award for sanctimonious posturing and rank hypocrisy goes to Damien Cave of the New York Post who labels Australia as arguably “the world’s most secretive democracy” in the wake of the AFP raids but makes no mention of the United States piling on 18 charges against Julian Assange for the exact same crime.

The AFP raids is no road to Damascus moment for our media class. The outrage over freedom of the press, free speech and public interest is purely tribal. Next week they will probably be leading the charge to deny Jordan Peterson or Milo Yiannopoulos a visa arguing they shouldn’t be given a platform to speak in Australia.