Hawkie steals the thunder of the Liberal backbench dries

Amidst the hymns of praise for Hawke and especially the long-awaited economic reforms that he achieved with bipartisan support – now there’s a thought, does anyone give the Coalition credit for that – spare a thought for the long march of liberalism and the shit they copped from both sides of politics when the debate warmed up in the ’80s.
Ross Garnaut is a way better self-promoter than he is an economist.— Paul Keating
-
It’s generally regarded by the Left that Hawke was the greatest PM that Australia has ever had.
Yet the Left today refuses to actually do the policy stuff that made Hawke great.
Go figure.
It was the Drys in the 1970s who introduced economic libertarianism into parliament. At that time, Hawke was still a Keynesian neanderthal. Between 1969 and 1983, Keating spent 11 of those 14 years on the Opposition benches doing nothing in particular. The Campbell Report gave Fraser the opportunity to lead the practical agenda of change but he blocked it entirely (being an old Settlement socialist). By the early 1980s, the world had moved on and Hawke and Keating had no choice but to get on board.