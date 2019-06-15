Liberty Quote
We contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.— Winston Churchill
Open Forum: June 15, 2019
So how is poor put upon John Setka going ? Has Albo resigned yet ?
Has a shovel turned up on the leakers front garden yet ?
Poms are rolling at 7 an over or so. None down.
I’m going to sack it, call the day a win and dream long and hard about Chloe and her yoga pants.
And her cameltoe.
John Donne was a very naughty boy.
The suitor in ‘The Flea’ enviously describes the creature that ‘sucks’ on his mistress’s skin and intermingles its fluids with hers. Here Aviva Dautch explores images of eroticism, death, guilt and innocence in John Donne’s poem.
Fleas were a popular subject for ribald humour during the Renaissance. The creatures were everywhere in both real life and in erotic poetry (inspired by the writing of the Roman poet Ovid) – their ability to freely roam ladies’ flesh making them the envy of John Donne’s poetic narrator as well as many others.
Since 17th-century society viewed sex as the mingling of bloods, the flea’s bloodsucking nature had huge possibilities as a risqué metaphor. Donne’s poem is composed of three stanzas of nine lines. The first six lines in each stanza are made from three rhyming couplets, while the last three lines of each is a triplet. In this way Donne’s form mirrors his content as three distinctly separate entities – man, woman and flea – become one.
Read on – if you dare… (I had several years of this, so you tend to remember the naughty bits.)
This is blokes’ night – yes?
