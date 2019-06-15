Open Forum: June 15, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, June 15, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Open Forum: June 15, 2019

  4. BrettW
    #3042924, posted on June 15, 2019 at 12:09 am

    So how is poor put upon John Setka going ? Has Albo resigned yet ?

    Has a shovel turned up on the leakers front garden yet ?

  6. Knuckle Dragger
    #3042946, posted on June 15, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Poms are rolling at 7 an over or so. None down.

    I’m going to sack it, call the day a win and dream long and hard about Chloe and her yoga pants.

    And her cameltoe.

    MV can fill you in.

  7. Top Ender
    #3042948, posted on June 15, 2019 at 12:44 am

    P told me we were up and flying on a new thread, so…

    John Donne was a very naughty boy.

    The suitor in ‘The Flea’ enviously describes the creature that ‘sucks’ on his mistress’s skin and intermingles its fluids with hers. Here Aviva Dautch explores images of eroticism, death, guilt and innocence in John Donne’s poem.

    Fleas were a popular subject for ribald humour during the Renaissance. The creatures were everywhere in both real life and in erotic poetry (inspired by the writing of the Roman poet Ovid) – their ability to freely roam ladies’ flesh making them the envy of John Donne’s poetic narrator as well as many others.

    Since 17th-century society viewed sex as the mingling of bloods, the flea’s bloodsucking nature had huge possibilities as a risqué metaphor. Donne’s poem is composed of three stanzas of nine lines. The first six lines in each stanza are made from three rhyming couplets, while the last three lines of each is a triplet. In this way Donne’s form mirrors his content as three distinctly separate entities – man, woman and flea – become one.

    Read on – if you dare… (I had several years of this, so you tend to remember the naughty bits.)

    This is blokes’ night – yes?

  8. Rossini
    #3042949, posted on June 15, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Top 10 & no interest in posting got us readers !

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.