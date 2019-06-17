Emma Alberici: A Victim of Domestic Appliance

I read with sorrow this morning that Emma Alberici had been admitted to hospital over the weekend, a victim of senseless domestic appliance.

Emma Alberici’s injuries to her fingers were caused while cleaning a stick blender used in the preparation of her daily wheat germ and kale colonic.

This raises serious questions about male privilege, structural inequality and unconscious mysogyny pertaining to how Emma could have been cleaning a kitchen appliance in the first place.

It is well established in the sociological and feminist literature the importance of patriarchy in the etiology of domestic appliance and this is just one more tragic example.

While Emma’s fingers were thankfully saved, MRI scans showed the absence of a left side to her brain (which enables the right) which specialists believe may have caused her to put her fingers into the blades in the first place, not to mention with the appliance turned on.

Thankfully, as Emma’s brave tweet from hospital has shown, not even missing fingers or half a brain will stop her intrepid reporting.

I nominate Emma for The Stella Prize as a great writer and courageous feminist, not fishing for celebrity or sympathy but courageously exposing toxic male gender stereotypes through her own painful experience.

Get well soon Emma.

Please note: If you feel you have been asked to cook or clean or are being intimidated by a domestic appliance please call 1800-GENDERBLENDER. Help is a phone call away.