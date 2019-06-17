The media have been jumping up and down about the warrant to search their ABC:
A top ABC staffer was “staggered” by the Australian Federal Police warrant executed in yesterday’s raids which he condemned for granting officers the power to “add, copy, delete or alter” material in the public broadcaster’s computers.
ABC head of investigative journalism John Lyons made the revelation as he live-tweeted the second raid on a media organisation in two days after three AFP officers and three police IT technicians marched into the broadcaster’s Ultimo headquarters yesterday.
That same media was quiet if I recall correctly when Mordy Bromberg was sentencing Andrew Bolt.
The ordinary reasonable reader (or listener or viewer) is a person of fair average intelligence who is neither perverse, nor morbid or suspicious of mind, nor avid for scandal. That person does not live in an ivory tower but can and does read between the lines in the light of that person’s general knowledge and experience of worldly affairs.
…
When considering whether an imputation is raised in the present case it is necessary to consider the cumulative effect of the references in the evidence as opposed to relying on selected passages in isolation.
After a bit of that it might actually start to approach reality and truth.
At the moment just about everything the ABC presently “report” is bullcrap, lies, distortions and propaganda.
Yes it’s incredibly hypocritical. And don’t forget the comments by they Machiavellian thug, Di Natale, just before the election.
The left is right.
Others are wrong.
The ABC should stop breaking the law by aiding and abetting the public servant who broke their oath of office and leaked confidential information thus breaking the law.
This is no “whistle blower” this was a concerted effort by a public servant and the ABC, which is run by other public servants, to create a false and misleading narrative to undermine the Scot Morrison government.
The ABC needs to be abolished…. The permanent bureaucracy also needs a good purging. It’s all way to nepotistic, hereditary and incestuous.
Those seem like a range of normal functions that you might use if you were sifting and capturing info off a computer system. I wonder what ABC staff would use? Osmosis, tantric chants or maybe dragging a goats entrails across the keyboard?
“add, copy, delete or alter”
This quote could well be misleading if relevant context has been omitted. Anyone want to mortgage their house to bet that the ABC is being scrupulously honest about this?
A power to ‘add’ could well be necessary to enable instructions to be inserted (e.g. “do not circulate further”), or to put some identifier to ensure it will be picked up by subsequent searches.
A power to ‘copy’ seems unexceptional for an evidence gathering exercise.
A power to ‘delete’ makes sense if it is to be used to remove unquestionably classified material.
A power to ‘alter’ could likewise be important to enable redacting of unquestionably classified material while not deleting the whole.
Many files systems are journalled, so just reading files can cause writes, and this laws complaining that they where illegally obtained of they only had read access.