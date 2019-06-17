The media have been jumping up and down about the warrant to search their ABC:

A top ABC ­staffer was “staggered” by the Australian Federal Police warrant executed in yesterday’s raids which he condemned for ­granting officers the power to “add, copy, delete or alter” material in the public ­broadcaster’s computers. ABC head of investigative journalism John Lyons made the revelation as he live-tweeted the second raid on a media organisation in two days after three AFP officers and three police IT technicians marched into the broadcaster’s Ultimo headquarters yesterday.

That same media was quiet if I recall correctly when Mordy Bromberg was sentencing Andrew Bolt.

The ordinary reasonable reader (or listener or viewer) is a person of fair average intelligence who is neither perverse, nor morbid or suspicious of mind, nor avid for scandal. That person does not live in an ivory tower but can and does read between the lines in the light of that person’s general knowledge and experience of worldly affairs. … When considering whether an imputation is raised in the present case it is necessary to consider the cumulative effect of the references in the evidence as opposed to relying on selected passages in isolation.