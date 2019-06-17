“Behavioural awareness officers”

Posted on 9:41 am, June 17, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

I spent the weekend in Canberra, visiting my money, and so missed the appearance of “behavioural awareness officers” at the football.

As an Essendon member I go to a lot of games and see crowd behaviour on a regular basis. Referring to an umpire as a “bald-headed flog” is at the lower end of insults I have heard. Most insults thrown at the umpires usually involve the words “blind” and the dreaded c-word that I dislike being used as an insult.  Some insults are genuinely funny and sometimes the target of the insult has it coming.

Normally, however, the crowds are good natured and everyone has a good time. I can’t say I’ve ever witnessed really poor behaviour. In the past couple of years or so there have been media reports of fights breaking out and I think everyone agrees that is unfortunate and not something people want to see.

Yet the AFL apparently are cracking down on poor behaviour at the football.

Some members of the security staff, who wore bibs identifying them as “Behavioural Awareness” officers, patrolled the aisles and appeared to issue several verbal warnings to fans who were deemed to be barracking in an ­inappropriate fashion.

The weekend’s activities proved a flashpoint in a season where there have been claims of cheer squads being silenced and undercover operatives being deploye­d to monitor behaviour, with fans clearly agitated by the manner they are being treated.

Treating your paying customers poorly is never a good long-term strategy.

The challenge, however, is this: who are the paying customers?

  • The people who actually join clubs and/or the AFL?
  • The people who turn up to matches on the weekend?
  • The people who consume the games via media?

If the AFL is making its money from the media rights it might not matter how poorly they treat the people who actually attend the games.

I expect we’ll see more of this over time – a growing separation between the fans and the paying customers will see the fans being treated poorly.

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to “Behavioural awareness officers”

  1. Entropy
    #3044422, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:46 am

    The customer is the one with the broadcast rights.

  2. stackja
    #3044424, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:47 am

    No fans at the game. Having empty stands might solve the behavior ‘problem’.

  3. stackja
    #3044427, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Marvel Stadium boss admits it went too far with security

    Marvel Stadium chief Michael Green has admitted it may have unwittingly intimidated fans with overzealous security staff, while footy greats called on the AFL to ease up on supporters.
    PETER ROLFE, sports affairs reporter, Herald Sun
    Subscriber only

    June 16, 2019 8:21pm

    Footy greats have called on the AFL to ease off fans as tensions rise over increased spectator surveillance and security in the stands.

    Hawthorn legend Dermott ­Brereton described the use of the ­“Behavioural Security Officers” at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night as “the most ridiculous principle the AFL has instituted in years’’.

    “It really angered me to see that,’’ he said. “How ridiculous to infringe on people’s basic human rights to go along and enjoy their lifestyle, the way they have for over 100 years.’’ The AFL did not respond to questions about crowd behaviour.

    Former North Melbourne star Sam Kekovich said fans deserved better.

    “It’s the people’s game and they’ve been disenfranchised, they’ve almost become a political football,’’ he said.

    “I don’t know what the AFL’s ­agenda is, but they’ve basically ­become social reformers and they ­almost want to be a political party in their own right.’’

    Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett said the AFL “runs the risk of destroying a lifetime and history of what football means to the community’’.

    “If the AFL are now trying to control the enjoyment that people get from the game, if the AFL want to try to control booing or standing up or yelling out loudly, they will very quickly continue to destroy the game as we have known it,’’ he said.

  4. iamok
    #3044432, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:52 am

    Though, I think, most members are members in the sense of being members of a company limited by guarantee, they are not members in the sense of having any say whatsoever. Board are stacked, private networks are mined and fans are gouged. It’s a huge money making ponzi reliant on media rights that pander to those who can afford footy as an event, not necessarily those who love footy as a game. It’s also increasingly a vehicle for social engineering of the sookiest kind. If I did not follow the Geelong Cats I’d be about done by now.

  5. MPH
    #3044435, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:58 am

    The advertisers / sponsors are the customers, sport is just a marketing delivery vector. That’s why Israel Folau got in so much trouble.

  6. Tim Neilson
    #3044441, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:03 am

    If the AFL is making its money from the media rights it might not matter how poorly they treat the people who actually attend the games.

    I expect we’ll see more of this over time – a growing separation between the fans and the paying customers will see the fans being treated poorly.

    The AFL has long treated fans with contempt.

    But that may come back to bite them.

    Nick Hornby addressed the importance of crowds in discussing English soccer in “Fever Pitch”. He pointed out that the crowds are part of the spectacle for which corporate boxholders pay big money, and that driving away the fans from the game would devalue the event.

    The same is true to an extent even on television. Somehow seeing someone kick a goal and watching the ball disappear into a vast mass of fans is more exciting than watching the ball ricochet down rows of empty seats.

    It might be more efficient to play games in empty arenas but it probably wouldn’t work as a money making venture.

  7. Roger
    #3044443, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Big sport administrators are now simply an extension of corporate Australia which has long treated its customers with contempt.

    Fans should respond by investing their time & interest in local, non-professional sports.

  8. duncanm
    #3044451, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:15 am

    The challenge, however, is this: who are the paying customers?

    The people who actually join clubs and/or the AFL?
    The people who turn up to matches on the weekend?
    The people who consume the games via media?

    This is similar to the Olympic sports in Australia which continue to piss all over their own members; the majority of their revenue comes from government taxpayer funding.

  9. duncanm
    #3044454, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:17 am

    Roger
    #3044443, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Fans should respond by investing their time & interest in local, non-professional sports.

    Roger – the problem is these are often captured by their respective national and international bodies, who also have their own agenda and priorities (unaligned with those of the grass-roots).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.