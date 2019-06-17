I spent the weekend in Canberra, visiting my money, and so missed the appearance of “behavioural awareness officers” at the football.
As an Essendon member I go to a lot of games and see crowd behaviour on a regular basis. Referring to an umpire as a “bald-headed flog” is at the lower end of insults I have heard. Most insults thrown at the umpires usually involve the words “blind” and the dreaded c-word that I dislike being used as an insult. Some insults are genuinely funny and sometimes the target of the insult has it coming.
Normally, however, the crowds are good natured and everyone has a good time. I can’t say I’ve ever witnessed really poor behaviour. In the past couple of years or so there have been media reports of fights breaking out and I think everyone agrees that is unfortunate and not something people want to see.
Yet the AFL apparently are cracking down on poor behaviour at the football.
Some members of the security staff, who wore bibs identifying them as “Behavioural Awareness” officers, patrolled the aisles and appeared to issue several verbal warnings to fans who were deemed to be barracking in an inappropriate fashion.
The weekend’s activities proved a flashpoint in a season where there have been claims of cheer squads being silenced and undercover operatives being deployed to monitor behaviour, with fans clearly agitated by the manner they are being treated.
Treating your paying customers poorly is never a good long-term strategy.
The challenge, however, is this: who are the paying customers?
- The people who actually join clubs and/or the AFL?
- The people who turn up to matches on the weekend?
- The people who consume the games via media?
If the AFL is making its money from the media rights it might not matter how poorly they treat the people who actually attend the games.
I expect we’ll see more of this over time – a growing separation between the fans and the paying customers will see the fans being treated poorly.
The customer is the one with the broadcast rights.
No fans at the game. Having empty stands might solve the behavior ‘problem’.
Though, I think, most members are members in the sense of being members of a company limited by guarantee, they are not members in the sense of having any say whatsoever. Board are stacked, private networks are mined and fans are gouged. It’s a huge money making ponzi reliant on media rights that pander to those who can afford footy as an event, not necessarily those who love footy as a game. It’s also increasingly a vehicle for social engineering of the sookiest kind. If I did not follow the Geelong Cats I’d be about done by now.
The advertisers / sponsors are the customers, sport is just a marketing delivery vector. That’s why Israel Folau got in so much trouble.
The AFL has long treated fans with contempt.
But that may come back to bite them.
Nick Hornby addressed the importance of crowds in discussing English soccer in “Fever Pitch”. He pointed out that the crowds are part of the spectacle for which corporate boxholders pay big money, and that driving away the fans from the game would devalue the event.
The same is true to an extent even on television. Somehow seeing someone kick a goal and watching the ball disappear into a vast mass of fans is more exciting than watching the ball ricochet down rows of empty seats.
It might be more efficient to play games in empty arenas but it probably wouldn’t work as a money making venture.
Big sport administrators are now simply an extension of corporate Australia which has long treated its customers with contempt.
Fans should respond by investing their time & interest in local, non-professional sports.
This is similar to the Olympic sports in Australia which continue to piss all over their own members; the majority of their revenue comes from
governmenttaxpayer funding.
Roger – the problem is these are often captured by their respective national and international bodies, who also have their own agenda and priorities (unaligned with those of the grass-roots).