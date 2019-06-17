Freedom on Campus

Two recent articles in the Australian have caught my eye.
Education Minister Dan Tehan has accused leading universities of “failing Australia” by refusing to champion free speech on campus, warning that they risk inflicting major damage on the next generation who will determine the nation’s future.
Universities will lose reputation and talented students if they fail to defend free speech against an activist campus culture bent on shutting down debate, warns researcher Matthew Lesh.
Yes. Well. Maybe. Okay. Hard to get excited.
So there are several reforms that need to be implemented at Australian universities. I would start by having university councils elected by alumni and donors only. But that isn’t what the current government – or any other government – has in mind.
I am less sympathetic to Dan Tehan on this issue. Yes; what has been happening, largely at the University of Sydney, is disgraceful. Quite rightly Senator Amanda Stoker asked TEQSA what, if anything, they are doing about it.
But here is the thing: the single largest outrage over the last few years was a government agency – the so-called Australian Human Rights Commission – persecuting four students at QUT. As far as I’m aware the so-called Australian Human Rights Commission was never once told to cease and desist, or threatened with defunding, nor even publicly rebuked.
Then there is the ongoing outrage that is compulsory student unionism. It is all very well the education minister carrying on about left-wing activists at Australian universities, yet why then insist that non-activist students finance the very behaviour the minister denounces?
If the minister is really concerned about what is happening at Australian universities, as opposed to virtue signalling, there is some really low-hanging fruit that can be picked. Bottom line – why is it that Senator Stoker – a back bencher – has had to do the hard work here and not the minister himself?
Let’s be honest. Scomo’s government is Turnbull-lite. Stoker is not. That she puts this so called conservative government to shame is no surprise.
The left seem to control universities. So what purpose do universities serve today?
Simples really. Gutless bastards. Nobody is game to put their toe in the water, so they don’t even try.
Free speech is a right that I cherish. Our higher education facilities have been infiltrated from top to bottom with SJWs. If you disagree with anything that they say then you are labelled as…racist, homophobe, islamaphobe, etc….OR, as in the case of Peter Ridd, you are fired from your job simply because he questioned the validity of the peer reviewed science.
On another note, I thought compulsory unionism was illegal in Australia now? Anyone know?
Taypayer funding should be reduced or denied to any Australian university that doesn’t promote freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of expression.
If you want to get rid of Compulsory Student Unionism (CSU), then you will also have to get rid of that ridiculous “facilities” (or similar) fee that universities charge where the student is able to opt out of CSU.
User pays for what they do use, not for what they might use.
Absolutely.
And let the University and activist students howl and scream!
Students should have no say in the curriculum, or what is taught.
Money making, visa granting, and low quality education.
Well said Sinc. Right there is the nub of the matter by providing all the diversified victimhood necessary to shut down any person with an opposing view. This law is nothing more than camouflage to remove rights held in speech, association and right of way.