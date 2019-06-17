Q&A Forum: June 17, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, June 17, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

149 Responses to Q&A Forum: June 17, 2019

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045059, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Konbanwa Troops

    Bidding is open for Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56 (Optimist)
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32

  2. A reader
    #3045065, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Is this the ‘science’ episode?

  3. Cold-Hands
    #3045067, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    They’ll all be singing from the same songsheet, so I’ll go with 9

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045068, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Is this the ‘science’ episode?

    Circle Jerk episode

    I may not make the end, i have a 6am meeting.

  5. Megan
    #3045069, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Hi there, Carpe. Might I please take my favourite 29? Is anyone likely to ask a question about unplugging stick blenders before cleaning?

  7. Westie Woman
    #3045071, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Lucky 13 please Carpe

    Thanks

  8. Vic in Prossy
    #3045072, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    May I have 16, please Carpe?

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045079, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    The panel

    Brian Cox – Ex-Tony Blair Shill (tosspot0
    Emma Johnston – The reef is dying shill
    David Karoly – HARPY HARPY
    Kirsten Banks – Rocket Scientist (no Really)
    Martin Van Kranski – Sausage and Sky Pilot

  11. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045081, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    16 please Carpe.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045082, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:16 pm

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045085, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Cpt Seahawks
    #3045081, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    16 please Carpe.

    Sorry, please choose again

  14. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045088, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    26 please Carpe.

  15. custard
    #3045090, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    54 please Carpe

    Evening everyone

  16. egg_
    #3045091, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Meejabotch bashing Credlin

  18. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045095, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Does Westie Woman still have the chaps?

  19. egg_
    #3045097, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Streaming Live on Aunty’s iview

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045101, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:23 pm

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045104, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Does Westie Woman still have the chaps?

    Yes

    A New Pair is issued to each winner

    The cleaning bill was killing me.

  23. Ellie
    #3045119, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    And please, Carpe, no bad behaviour tonight that asks for a spanking! No Aboriginal peeps on tonight, I don’t think, so you’re safe.

  24. Cardimona
    #3045120, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    5, please, Carpe.

    And, for those of us that think in pictures, your comment about cleaning the arseless chaps was… well… cruel…

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045123, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:34 pm

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045126, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    And please, Carpe, no bad behaviour tonight that asks for a spanking! No Aboriginal peeps on tonight, I don’t think, so you’re safe.

    Elle – most importantly, remember it’s only kinky the first time.

    Naughty Sex Poodle isn’t a statement, it’s a life style.

    :0

  27. The BigBlueCat
    #3045128, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    11 please Carpe

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045129, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Let the circle jerk begin – Oz worst ever for extinctions

    WTF?????

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045132, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    The low numbers are looking pretty good

  30. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045134, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    General Isation

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045135, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Da Klimate – extreme Klimate, animals are doomed, doomed i tells ya

  32. The BigBlueCat
    #3045137, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Where’s Malcolm Roberts?

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045138, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:39 pm

  34. egg_
    #3045139, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Half a Bil should fix any extinctions.
    /Da Reef

    Next

  35. Sinclair Davidson
    #3045140, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    What are you guys doing watching Q&A when Paul Murray is on?

    Rohan got a great the on.

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045141, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Gay NumberWang beats the Klimate Katastrophe drum

  37. The BigBlueCat
    #3045143, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    “We’re losing all our flora and fauna” … all??? Evidence???

  38. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045144, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    A billion years anyone?

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045146, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Indiginous Scientist – Abos have been here for 65, 000 years.

    It went up 5K from last week

    Are theses people working in Dog Years?

  40. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045147, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Haha Indegineous scientists. Ha hahahahahaha.

  41. iggie
    #3045148, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Didn’t the Aborigines wipe out quite a few species. FMD.

  42. the not very bright Marcus
    #3045149, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Sorry Sinclair … after paying taxes for this crap I can’t afford cable.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045150, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Rohan got a great the on.

    And in English that would be ?????????

  44. Spider
    #3045151, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Indigenous scientist . FMD. If you put her in a line up do you think 1 in 100 people would pick her as indigenous?

  45. Ellie
    #3045152, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Elle – most importantly, remember it’s only kinky the first time.

    Naughty Sex Poodle isn’t a statement, it’s a life style.

    :0

    Ahh. A lifestyler!
    :0

  46. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045153, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Seals breaking ice, pure gold.

  47. egg_
    #3045155, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Indigenous Climate Scientists?

  48. None
    #3045156, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Seven for me please Carpe, if it is not too late. Arigatoo gozaimashta.

  49. The BigBlueCat
    #3045157, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Gee … my bullshit meter has gone off the scale ….

  50. Spider
    #3045158, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    The Dutch have managed very well.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045159, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Anyone want to run a book when they nude up and group fellatio starts

  52. None
    #3045161, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Doomlord has my psycho phone. I was wondering where it was.

  53. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045162, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    The BigBlueCat
    #3045157, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:43 pm
    Gee … my bullshit meter has gone off the scale ….

    Your gonna need a bigger bullshitometer.

  54. Sinclair Davidson
    #3045163, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Sorry. Tie not the. Goddamn autocorrect.

  55. The BigBlueCat
    #3045164, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #3045159, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:44 pm
    Anyone want to run a book when they nude up and group fellatio starts

    Clearly the latter doesn’t need the former ….

  56. Ellie
    #3045166, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Movement of souhward movement? Who is that guy? He looks like Woody Allen.

  57. None
    #3045167, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Anyone want to run a book when they nude up and group fellatio starts

    Are Malcolm and Miranda on?

  58. custard
    #3045169, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    The ice is too thin to support the weight of a seal.

    Another lot of total bullshit not refuted by Snowcone

  59. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045170, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Too many facts for the luvvies David.

  60. None
    #3045172, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    It’s all bullshit all the time tonight. Sing it, Snow Cone(hey wasn’t he supposed to be quitting and going to China or something?)

  61. Bushkid
    #3045173, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Where’s Malcolm Roberts?

    They weren’t game to put him on the same panel as Brian Cox again. Or Cox demanded he wasn’t, so that he didn’t have to face being disagreed with.

    May I have 8 please Carpe.

  62. Ellie
    #3045177, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Anyone want to run a book when they nude up and group fellatio starts

    Nup. I can’t see it happening. The show already sux

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045178, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Sorry. Tie not the. Goddamn autocorrect.

    What tie?

  64. Rex Mango
    #3045179, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Hillsong is more scientific than this episode of Q&A.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045181, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56 (Optimist)
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Cold Hands 9
    Megan 29
    Westie Woman 13
    A Reader 1
    Vic in Prossy 16
    YT 12
    Cpt Seahawks 26
    Custard 54
    Egg 34
    Elle 10
    Cardimona 5
    The BigBlueCat 11
    Bushkid 8

  67. Colin
    #3045184, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Nup! Can’t watch any more. Luvvies asking luvvies’ questions of luvvies, so we know every response. We knew years ago.

  68. The BigBlueCat
    #3045185, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Ahh … fair share …. bullshit!

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045186, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Numbawang is manipulating the numbers regarding Alan Jones

    Bobbed Bimbette mentions the Paris Accord, if we hit the 1.5 drgrees in 15 years DOOMED DOOMED I TELLS YA

  70. Sinclair Davidson
    #3045187, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Rowan Dean on PML has an awesome tie.

  71. Rex Mango
    #3045188, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    David Karoly (& Brian Cox) too snappily dressed to be a serious scientist. In my day that wore brown suits.

  72. Spider
    #3045189, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    What a great analogy. Not.

  73. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045191, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Logical fallacy Special.

  74. The BigBlueCat
    #3045192, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Echo chamber tonight …. is this the new Q&A model?? Where’s Ita??

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045193, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Unless it is Burgandy Silk or powder blue with a fine silver cross stripe it is not a good tie.

    Sorry

  76. egg_
    #3045194, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Coxbreath can only speak in an echo chamber at Their sheltered workshop?

  77. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045195, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    No common sense everyone!

  78. Rex Mango
    #3045198, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Brian Cox invokes secret knowledge to prove the ‘science’.

  79. Ellie
    #3045200, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Rowan Dean on PML has an awesome tie.

    Is his tie a beautiful mysoginystic blue, Doomlord? Or is it a loud “gay” number? I like a mixture of both.

  80. egg_
    #3045201, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Reef Queen speaks of violence with rusty knives?
    Quelle surprise.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045202, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Gay Numbawang Social climate

    WHAAAAAAT?

  82. Cpt Seahawks
    #3045203, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Cox has a noisy plastic jacket.

  83. egg_
    #3045204, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    AI says climate change is a crock, Cox.

  84. iggie
    #3045205, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Zero emissions = less CO2. But less than 200ppm and fauna starts to die.

  85. egg_
    #3045207, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    AI: “Who’s this Cox fraud?”

  86. The BigBlueCat
    #3045208, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Are Karoly and Cox eying each other?

  87. egg_
    #3045210, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Scientists are the most ripped off by their mechanics?
    /Big Bang Theory

  88. igge
    #3045212, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Sorry flora. Then fauna.

  89. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045213, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Are Karoly and Cox eying each other?

    Is this code for buggery?

  90. The BigBlueCat
    #3045214, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #3045213, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:58 pm
    Are Karoly and Cox eying each other?

    Is this code for buggery?

    I just thought they were checking each other out ….

  91. iggie
    #3045215, posted on June 17, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    sorry, flora then fauna.

  92. egg_
    #3045216, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Lots of fertiliser on tonight’s show from the usual suspects.

  93. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045217, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Men whgo wear a suit jacket , shirt and no tie are either an Iranian politician or too lazy to dress themselves.

    Mr Jacket and T-Shirt states “I’m a climate scientist”

    Sod.Off.Swampy

  94. egg_
    #3045219, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Are Karoly and Cox eying each other?

    Karoly is advancing a warm front?

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045223, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Outback illiterrates spruik what they have been told to spruik

    This is just outrageous

  98. Sinclair Davidson
    #3045224, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    I have added a picture of Rowan and his awesome tie to the main body of the post.

  101. The BigBlueCat
    #3045227, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Ellie
    #3045225, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:03 pm
    Is she Aboriginal?

    Allegedly …

  102. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045229, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    White “Indigenous” explains the earths rotation and constellations to the peons via the illiterate indigenes

  103. iggie
    #3045230, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    So the Aboriginals believed the Earth was round and it revolved around the sun (I think that’s what she said).
    Wow.

  105. Some History
    #3045233, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    I love it so much.
    I love it so much.

  106. Ellie
    #3045234, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Someone has botox in his lips.

  108. egg_
    #3045236, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Indigenous Cosmology Hour.

  109. Spider
    #3045238, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    I’m trying to imagine what a cock head I would sound if I introduced myself as a Scottish / English / German / French Scientist based on my Grandparents place of birth.

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045239, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    BobHead – Nature and discovery and STFU you drooling cretin

  111. The BigBlueCat
    #3045240, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #3045235, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:07 pm
    100 comments 🙂

    Is a technicolor yawn a comment?

  112. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045241, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    How come all these people are now all called Klimate Scientifisists

  113. egg_
    #3045242, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Karoly is a failed Scientist, in other words.

  114. Ellie
    #3045243, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Haha. Noice tie Rowan is wearing, Doomlord. Just saw the pic above.

  115. egg_
    #3045245, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Geophysical Fluid Dynamics, eh?

  116. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045246, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Is a technicolor yawn a comment?

    A Statement, or artistic endeavor in the cubist style, i call it” carrots in bile, How i missed you”.

  117. Ellie
    #3045247, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Tonight’s show is worse than last week’s.

  118. The BigBlueCat
    #3045248, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #3045246, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:11 pm
    Is a technicolor yawn a comment?

    A Statement, or artistic endeavor in the cubist style, i call it” carrots in bile, How i missed you”.

    I reckon the rampant corn chip adds much to the art ….

  119. Some History
    #3045250, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Twinkle, twinkle, little star.
    How I wonder what you are.

  120. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045251, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Rowans tie is not properly tied, it is a good colour, but do up the top button and have it fit properly.

    It shits me to tears when men are too lazy to present themselves as a gentleman.

  121. Bushkid
    #3045253, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #3045224, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:02 pm
    I have added a picture of Rowan and his awesome tie to the main body of the post.

    Sheesh, you’d think he’d at least brush his hair if he’s going to wear a tie

  122. Cardimona
    #3045255, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Let’s hope there’s a Royal Commission into Scaring da Kiddies about da Plastic in out fewcha.

  123. Rafe Champion
    #3045259, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    I wonder what Ita thinks about this display of balance on her watch.

  124. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045260, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    I reckon the rampant corn chip adds much to the art ….

    That would be the seminal piece – “Nacho with Stomach Contents” (watercolour) Rupert Bunny 1954

  125. Rafe Champion
    #3045261, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    PS I am not watching, My TV is still broken.

  126. the not very bright Marcus
    #3045262, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Kid is dozing off

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045264, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    MICROPLASTICS – DOOMED, DOOMED I TELLS YA

  128. Ellie
    #3045265, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Rowan can get away with messy hair and a crooked tie. Leave him alone.

  129. The BigBlueCat
    #3045267, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    the not very bright Marcus
    #3045262, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:16 pm
    Kid is dozing off

    Coz he really doesn’t care … Mummy wrote the question ….

  130. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045268, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Rowan can get away with messy hair and a crooked tie. Leave him alone.

    A Gentleman, Officer or Senior NCO takes their grooming very seriously, the flotsam and jetsom of life take no care.

  131. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045271, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Rafe Champion
    #3045261, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    PS I am not watching, My TV is still broken.

    You have no idea how lucky you are

  132. the not very bright Marcus
    #3045273, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Blue cat ….
    Mummy ….
    Or Auntie ?

  134. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045277, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    onto terraforming mars

    they can’t predict next weeks weather, but can predict changing a planet

    FMD

  135. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045280, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Cox on Mars?

    Chin Nuts – Cox………………..

  136. Rafe Champion
    #3045281, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Carpe thanks to you and your heroic troops I have a fair idea:)

  137. BrettW
    #3045282, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Did Rowan wipe up some mud with his tie before putting it on ?

  138. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045283, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Carpe thanks to you and your heroic troops I have a fair idea:)

    If you have spare Cyanide pills i would be eternally grateful

  139. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045290, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    I noticed Snowcone didn’t mention that he is on the paid speaking circuit as a gerbil warmening acolyte

  140. Bushkid
    #3045294, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    On grooming – what Carpe said.

  141. Some History
    #3045295, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Wurundjeri astrophysicist??

  142. Ellie
    #3045296, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    A civilization of aliens? Only at our ABC

  143. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045297, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Onto talking to aliens

    L Ron Hubbard is pissing himself laughing at these people.

  144. Bushkid
    #3045299, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Oh, and even JNCOs and ORs care about their grooming. Well, maybe not ORs so much…

  145. None
    #3045301, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Did you get my bid, Carpe?

  146. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045302, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    These are the kind of people where you would pretend to be dead at a dinner party just so they would leave

    Hat Tip to Gary Larson

  147. Ellie
    #3045303, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    God has now entered the scientific realm

  148. Carpe Jugulum
    #3045305, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Did you get my bid, Carpe?

    My apologies i missed it.

    What was it?

  149. Bushkid
    #3045306, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Talking to aliens? We’re watching them

