Liberty Quote
Once politics become a tug-of-war for shares in the income pie, decent government is impossible.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Q&A Forum: June 17, 2019
Konbanwa Troops
Bidding is open for Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56 (Optimist)
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Is this the ‘science’ episode?
They’ll all be singing from the same songsheet, so I’ll go with 9
Circle Jerk episode
I may not make the end, i have a 6am meeting.
Hi there, Carpe. Might I please take my favourite 29? Is anyone likely to ask a question about unplugging stick blenders before cleaning?
1 then please
Lucky 13 please Carpe
Thanks
May I have 16, please Carpe?
Carpe-san,
12 please.
The panel
Brian Cox – Ex-Tony Blair Shill (tosspot0
Emma Johnston – The reef is dying shill
David Karoly – HARPY HARPY
Kirsten Banks – Rocket Scientist (no Really)
Martin Van Kranski – Sausage and Sky Pilot
16 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56 (Optimist)
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Cold Hands 9
Megan 29
Westie Woman 13
A Reader 1
Vic in Prossy 16
YT 12
Sorry, please choose again
26 please Carpe.
54 please Carpe
Evening everyone
Meejabotch bashing Credlin
34 pls Carpe
Does Westie Woman still have the chaps?
Streaming Live on Aunty’s iview
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56 (Optimist)
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Cold Hands 9
Megan 29
Westie Woman 13
A Reader 1
Vic in Prossy 16
YT 12
Cpt Seahawks 26
Custard 54
Egg 34
Yes
A New Pair is issued to each winner
The cleaning bill was killing me.
10 please, Carpe
And please, Carpe, no bad behaviour tonight that asks for a spanking! No Aboriginal peeps on tonight, I don’t think, so you’re safe.
5, please, Carpe.
And, for those of us that think in pictures, your comment about cleaning the arseless chaps was… well… cruel…
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56 (Optimist)
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Cold Hands 9
Megan 29
Westie Woman 13
A Reader 1
Vic in Prossy 16
YT 12
Cpt Seahawks 26
Custard 54
Egg 34
Elle 10
Cardimona 5
Elle – most importantly, remember it’s only kinky the first time.
Naughty Sex Poodle isn’t a statement, it’s a life style.
:0
11 please Carpe
Let the circle jerk begin – Oz worst ever for extinctions
WTF?????
The low numbers are looking pretty good
General Isation
Da Klimate – extreme Klimate, animals are doomed, doomed i tells ya
Where’s Malcolm Roberts?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56 (Optimist)
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Cold Hands 9
Megan 29
Westie Woman 13
A Reader 1
Vic in Prossy 16
YT 12
Cpt Seahawks 26
Custard 54
Egg 34
Elle 10
Cardimona 5
The BigBlueCat 11
Half a Bil should fix any extinctions.
/Da Reef
Next
What are you guys doing watching Q&A when Paul Murray is on?
Rohan got a great the on.
Gay NumberWang beats the Klimate Katastrophe drum
“We’re losing all our flora and fauna” … all??? Evidence???
A billion years anyone?
Indiginous Scientist – Abos have been here for 65, 000 years.
It went up 5K from last week
Are theses people working in Dog Years?
Haha Indegineous scientists. Ha hahahahahaha.
Didn’t the Aborigines wipe out quite a few species. FMD.
Sorry Sinclair … after paying taxes for this crap I can’t afford cable.
And in English that would be ?????????
Indigenous scientist . FMD. If you put her in a line up do you think 1 in 100 people would pick her as indigenous?
Elle – most importantly, remember it’s only kinky the first time.
Naughty Sex Poodle isn’t a statement, it’s a life style.
:0
Ahh. A lifestyler!
:0
Seals breaking ice, pure gold.
Indigenous Climate Scientists?
Seven for me please Carpe, if it is not too late. Arigatoo gozaimashta.
Gee … my bullshit meter has gone off the scale ….
The Dutch have managed very well.
Anyone want to run a book when they nude up and group fellatio starts
Doomlord has my psycho phone. I was wondering where it was.
Your gonna need a bigger bullshitometer.
Sorry. Tie not the. Goddamn autocorrect.
Clearly the latter doesn’t need the former ….
Movement of souhward movement? Who is that guy? He looks like Woody Allen.
Are Malcolm and Miranda on?
The ice is too thin to support the weight of a seal.
Another lot of total bullshit not refuted by Snowcone
Too many facts for the luvvies David.
It’s all bullshit all the time tonight. Sing it, Snow Cone(hey wasn’t he supposed to be quitting and going to China or something?)
Where’s Malcolm Roberts?
They weren’t game to put him on the same panel as Brian Cox again. Or Cox demanded he wasn’t, so that he didn’t have to face being disagreed with.
May I have 8 please Carpe.
Anyone want to run a book when they nude up and group fellatio starts
Nup. I can’t see it happening. The show already sux
What tie?
Hillsong is more scientific than this episode of Q&A.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56 (Optimist)
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Cold Hands 9
Megan 29
Westie Woman 13
A Reader 1
Vic in Prossy 16
YT 12
Cpt Seahawks 26
Custard 54
Egg 34
Elle 10
Cardimona 5
The BigBlueCat 11
Bushkid 8
FMD
Nup! Can’t watch any more. Luvvies asking luvvies’ questions of luvvies, so we know every response. We knew years ago.
Ahh … fair share …. bullshit!
Numbawang is manipulating the numbers regarding Alan Jones
Bobbed Bimbette mentions the Paris Accord, if we hit the 1.5 drgrees in 15 years DOOMED DOOMED I TELLS YA
Rowan Dean on PML has an awesome tie.
David Karoly (& Brian Cox) too snappily dressed to be a serious scientist. In my day that wore brown suits.
What a great analogy. Not.
Logical fallacy Special.
Echo chamber tonight …. is this the new Q&A model?? Where’s Ita??
Unless it is Burgandy Silk or powder blue with a fine silver cross stripe it is not a good tie.
Sorry
Coxbreath can only speak in an echo chamber at Their sheltered workshop?
No common sense everyone!
Brian Cox invokes secret knowledge to prove the ‘science’.
Rowan Dean on PML has an awesome tie.
Is his tie a beautiful mysoginystic blue, Doomlord? Or is it a loud “gay” number? I like a mixture of both.
Reef Queen speaks of violence with rusty knives?
Quelle surprise.
Gay Numbawang Social climate
WHAAAAAAT?
Cox has a noisy plastic jacket.
AI says climate change is a crock, Cox.
Zero emissions = less CO2. But less than 200ppm and fauna starts to die.
AI: “Who’s this Cox fraud?”
Are Karoly and Cox eying each other?
Scientists are the most ripped off by their mechanics?
/Big Bang Theory
Sorry flora. Then fauna.
Is this code for buggery?
I just thought they were checking each other out ….
sorry, flora then fauna.
Lots of fertiliser on tonight’s show from the usual suspects.
Men whgo wear a suit jacket , shirt and no tie are either an Iranian politician or too lazy to dress themselves.
Mr Jacket and T-Shirt states “I’m a climate scientist”
Sod.Off.Swampy
Karoly is advancing a warm front?
Dunny Brush is all scientify
30 minutes in and no interruptions.
Outback illiterrates spruik what they have been told to spruik
This is just outrageous
I have added a picture of Rowan and his awesome tie to the main body of the post.
Is she Aboriginal?
Albinoriginal.
Allegedly …
White “Indigenous” explains the earths rotation and constellations to the peons via the illiterate indigenes
So the Aboriginals believed the Earth was round and it revolved around the sun (I think that’s what she said).
Wow.
80% Fauxboriginal
I love it so much.
I love it so much.
Someone has botox in his lips.
100 comments 🙂
Indigenous Cosmology Hour.
I’m trying to imagine what a cock head I would sound if I introduced myself as a Scottish / English / German / French Scientist based on my Grandparents place of birth.
BobHead – Nature and discovery and STFU you drooling cretin
Is a technicolor yawn a comment?
How come all these people are now all called Klimate Scientifisists
Karoly is a failed Scientist, in other words.
Haha. Noice tie Rowan is wearing, Doomlord. Just saw the pic above.
Geophysical Fluid Dynamics, eh?
A Statement, or artistic endeavor in the cubist style, i call it” carrots in bile, How i missed you”.
Tonight’s show is worse than last week’s.
I reckon the rampant corn chip adds much to the art ….
Twinkle, twinkle, little star.
How I wonder what you are.
Rowans tie is not properly tied, it is a good colour, but do up the top button and have it fit properly.
It shits me to tears when men are too lazy to present themselves as a gentleman.
Sinclair Davidson
#3045224, posted on June 17, 2019 at 10:02 pm
I have added a picture of Rowan and his awesome tie to the main body of the post.
Sheesh, you’d think he’d at least brush his hair if he’s going to wear a tie
Let’s hope there’s a Royal Commission into Scaring da Kiddies about da Plastic in out fewcha.
I wonder what Ita thinks about this display of balance on her watch.
That would be the seminal piece – “Nacho with Stomach Contents” (watercolour) Rupert Bunny 1954
PS I am not watching, My TV is still broken.
Kid is dozing off
MICROPLASTICS – DOOMED, DOOMED I TELLS YA
Rowan can get away with messy hair and a crooked tie. Leave him alone.
Coz he really doesn’t care … Mummy wrote the question ….
A Gentleman, Officer or Senior NCO takes their grooming very seriously, the flotsam and jetsom of life take no care.
You have no idea how lucky you are
Blue cat ….
Mummy ….
Or Auntie ?
Cox on Mars?
onto terraforming mars
they can’t predict next weeks weather, but can predict changing a planet
FMD
Chin Nuts – Cox………………..
Carpe thanks to you and your heroic troops I have a fair idea:)
Did Rowan wipe up some mud with his tie before putting it on ?
If you have spare Cyanide pills i would be eternally grateful
I noticed Snowcone didn’t mention that he is on the paid speaking circuit as a gerbil warmening acolyte
On grooming – what Carpe said.
Wurundjeri astrophysicist??
A civilization of aliens? Only at our ABC
Onto talking to aliens
L Ron Hubbard is pissing himself laughing at these people.
Oh, and even JNCOs and ORs care about their grooming. Well, maybe not ORs so much…
Did you get my bid, Carpe?
These are the kind of people where you would pretend to be dead at a dinner party just so they would leave
Hat Tip to Gary Larson
God has now entered the scientific realm
My apologies i missed it.
What was it?
Talking to aliens? We’re watching them