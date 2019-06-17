Wind Watch in winter weather

Posted on 7:53 pm, June 17, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Interesting to see the wind down to about 5% of plated capacity last night, picking up to 25% at the peak of demand this evening, that is 2GW that provides about 7% of the total demand at dinnertime.

Consider the plated capacity of windpower required to replace a couple of Gigs at Liddell if it gets down to 5% at peak demand periods. Just sayin.

2 Responses to Wind Watch in winter weather

  1. braddles
    #3044977, posted on June 17, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    On Saturday night wind (and solar) dropped to 0.9 % of demand at 6:30 pm. Lowest I have seen.

  2. Rafe Champion
    #3045010, posted on June 17, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Thanks braddles, do you recall what that was in terms of plated capacity?
    Probably about 3%. The previous lowest that I know about was 3.7%.

