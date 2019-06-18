Breaking News. ABC audience told Alan Jones is wrong on climate change!

Fancy that!. As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.
Is Q&A trolling Ita (I am concerned about balance) Buttrose?
On the brighter side Jo for calamari lovers Nova reports that squid will thrive as the oceans turn acidic.
Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
AJ interviewed Swedish sceptic this morning.
That’s no rose up Ita’s Butt – that is the $1.3Billion p.a. A.L.P.B.C. manure farm.
It’s amusing that Dr Karoly is accusing Alan Jones. Karoly is notorious for torturing data, monstering sceptical scientists and reacting like a prima donna.
So sensitive is he that I’d be almost convinced he knows the climate data does not back his position.
Ita Buttrose, time now for you to accept that the ABC is a feral, leftist, political player that needs gutting.
Ita, outline the steps that you will be taking to destroy the rancid culture at our national broadcaster.
I had a quick look at the link MSNBC (Methodical Sciences? Not a Bloody Clue).
David Karoly. The man is very much financially invested in Climate Change. If he was a a guy who had once (in the past) done some work for an oil company they would consider him to be hopelessly compromised for eternity, while a man who currently benefits, and will be hoping for further benefit yet, is treated as an unimpeachable seer of truth.
Don’t get me wrong. Karoly’s involvement in Climate Change bodies does not mean he is lying. It does not mean he is wrong. (Science does that.) In fact you would expect his belief in AGW/CC/BTQI would be the reason he is involved in Climate Change circle jerks. Similarly a scientist who works for an oil company would be doing so because they believed it was not a threat to the species.
I just wish the pond-scum grazing crustacea in the Q&A audience had sufficient discernment to recognise the same possible conflict of interest for the like of Karoly as they the see as undeniable conflicts of interest on the part of sceptics.
But, of course, then they would not be in a Q&A audience.
It has been some time since I listened to ABC radio AM, but today’s topical checklist included:
1. Nasty western nations including Australia foisting plastic rubbish on Indonesia.
2. CSIRO predicts future to 2060: we will be fine if we use less energy, less cars, reduce emissions and use more “technology”, otherwise our future will be grim.
3. First People update: in order to get them mentioned and repeat how long ago they arrived, a story is dredged up about the route they took to arrive here.
It certainly reminds one why it’s so missable.
Oh, and at the end of the article, the rather tiresome appeal “If your car breaks down, you don’t take it to a butcher but to a mechanic!”
If the butcher has shown commonsense before and been careful to qualify which things he says are beyond his first hand experience and may be in error, and the mechanic has never actually repaired a car but every time declares a new problem that you have to pay for (and in his free time he flies off to cocktail parties in Cancun and he drives his own car in a manner he tells everyone else not to), then I would ask the butcher for pointers.
You don’t need to be a scientist to recognise that a scientist whose predictions don’t turn out is not much of a scientist. Similarly you do not need to be a doctor to realise that a doctor does not make people better is a bad doctor.
And you don’t have to be a journalist to identify a hack.
OK, what part of what Alan is saying is wrong…the 3.4% attributable to humans or the 1.8% of that 3.4% attributable to us Aussies? The math is simple. It even sounds less when you consider the 23% cut we are signing up to equats to 0.064ppm CO2. One wonders if thats getting below the limit if reading. Billions if dollars cut from our economy for almost unreadable diference in concentration.
Ooops, silly me! That concentration reduction should read 0.0056ppm
414.83ppm x 0.034= 14.10422ppm
14.10422 x 0.018 = 0.25387596ppm
0.25387596 x 0.23 = 0.05839ppm
Dooohh! There you go, Jonesy. Do it again!