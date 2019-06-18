For libertarians and admirers of Ludwig von Mises

Commentary by Peter Boettke on Notes and Recollections by von Mises.

We learn in his memoirs that Carl Menger shared with Mises this disregard for the military state, and also saw promise in true liberalism. But this also resulted in Menger’s despair over the development of economic science in the German language community. It is Menger, not Mises, who describes German economic ideas as “the logical development of Prussian police science.” I had forgotten that phrase — PRUSSIAN POLICE SCIENCE — but I think it is a beautiful one that captures so much that is wrong with the development of economics in the 20th century under the influence of the utilitarians, the social engineers and the elitists (as Buchanan would put it).

The English philosopher/historian R G Collingwood referred to the “Prussian mentality” that he saw in both communism and fascism. Not for nothing did a biographer describe Marx as The Red Prussian.

