Commentary by Peter Boettke on Notes and Recollections by von Mises.

We learn in his memoirs that Carl Menger shared with Mises this disregard for the military state, and also saw promise in true liberalism. But this also resulted in Menger’s despair over the development of economic science in the German language community. It is Menger, not Mises, who describes German economic ideas as “the logical development of Prussian police science.” I had forgotten that phrase — PRUSSIAN POLICE SCIENCE — but I think it is a beautiful one that captures so much that is wrong with the development of economics in the 20th century under the influence of the utilitarians, the social engineers and the elitists (as Buchanan would put it).

The English philosopher/historian R G Collingwood referred to the “Prussian mentality” that he saw in both communism and fascism. Not for nothing did a biographer describe Marx as The Red Prussian.

See also The Betrayal of Liberalism: How the Disciples of Freedom and Equality Helped to Foster the Illiberal Politics of Coercion and Control.

Liberty Quote The Princeton sociologists Paul Sniderman and Louk Hagendoorn found that the Dutch favoured tolerance and opposed multiculturalism. When asked what the difference was, they replied that tolerance ignores differences; multiculturalism makes an issue of them at every point.— Jonathan Sacks

2 Responses to For libertarians and admirers of Ludwig von Mises

  1. pbw
    #3045666, posted on June 18, 2019 at 11:55 am

    So, the murder of Theo van Gogh, the death threats against Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Geert Wilders, and the legal persecution of Wilders can be put down to tolerance, rather than multiculturalism?

  2. max
    #3045731, posted on June 18, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Gary North:

    I call the free market economy a predictable institutional result of society’s acceptance and enforcement of these principles, all of which are mandated in the Bible: the doctrine of linear time, the doctrine of ethical progress (progressive sanctification), private property, the rule of law, civil laws against theft, taxes below ten percent of income, men’s strict legal responsibility for their actions, the rejection of envy, wealth as a confirmation of the covenant, and men’s commitment to leaving an inheritance to their grandchildren.
    People do not trust their futures to a metaphor. They want to believe in a world with causation based on ethics, where good things happen to law-abiding, ethically righteous people. This is what they teach their children. They do not teach their children to trust in an Invisible Hand (capitalized).
    What is the source of the market’s remarkable ability to produce wealth? God or man? If man, does this mean as individuals or the state? How is the system of economic cause and effect sustained?

    Christian economics is closer to Austrian School economics than it is to the other schools of opinion. Why is this? Because Austrian economics begins with a theory of purposeful action. It places purpose at the center of economic analysis. So does Christian economics. Austrian economics discusses purpose in terms of personal goals. So does Christian economics. The issue of purposeful action inescapably raises the issue of personal responsibility for the outcomes of purposeful action. Both Austrian economics and Christian economics focus on responsibility. Austrian economics also places private ownership at the center of economic analysis. So does Christian economics. The crucial difference lies in this: Austrian economics sees the individual as autonomous. Christian economics does not. It proclaims autonomy as an incommunicable attribute of God, along with omniscience, omnipotence, and omnipresence.
    To this Christian framework should be added some of the insights of behavioral economics. These insights are much closer to the real world than to the rarefied models of the non-Austrian schools. There is no comprehensive theory of behavioral economics. It consists of a series of observations about how people act in the real world. It offers explanations of why people act this way. It rests on psychology in a way that all other school of economics do not. The realism of behavioral economics can be considerable. It should be taken seriously by all economists on a case-by-case basis.

