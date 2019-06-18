It is later than you think

Ask Andrew Bolt and the Queensland three. Does the Cabinet Room of this Government give a shit?
Behaviour monitors at the football.
Naturally no alcohol was detected and as the container was nigh empty acquaintance asked if the behaviour monitor would be so kind as to dispose of said sniffed container.
Much (expected) offence taken and an attempt was made to throw said acquaintance out of the ground.
Thwarted, a behaviour monitor posse formed and remained vigilant nearby until the end of the game hoping for some infraction that would warrant an ejection.
How long did it take the once-helpful British bobbies to become the front line of the politically correct police state?
Similarly the constabulary of the People’s Republic of Victoriastan.
And Vic police don’t care.
Cursing at the Cat?
It’s not that kind of blog.
Dim bulb Christian Porter, the nation’s chief law officer, shows no evidence of an understanding the issues at stake, opining that Israel Folau’s sacking was merely a contractual matter into which government shouldn’t intervene.
Why, even the CFMMEU came out in support of religious freedom and freedom of speech after Folau was sacked.
If Morrison doesn’t get ahead on this he’s going to lose a lot of support and good will.
Why were none of the ‘Behaviour Monitors’ women? Why this misogynistic behaviour by the AFL? Why were none of the ‘Behaviour Monitors’ LGBTQ etc? Why this phobia by the AFL?
I’m just waiting for the AFL to adopt China’s social credit scheme. Come to think of it, Andrews did sign up to China’s Belt and Road initiative.