Famous investor, Warren Buffet has a folksy saying:

Never ask a barber if you need a hair cut.

Perhaps one day our political overlords will learn that one should never ask a public servant what government should do because for almost certainly, the answer will be more government.

Look at the latest piece of advice on the future role for government, written, directed and produced by …. government: the CSIRO’s Australian National Outlook 2019.

TAFKAS won’t step on the toes of Alan Moran’s clear and articulate Cat-analysis of earlier today. But he will note and emphasise the utter folly of this report, and will do so by referring readers to page 14 of the report:

Furthermore, this report does not canvass all of the necessary contributing factors to a growing and vibrant economy, which will be key to Australia’s future. These include, but are not limited to: tax reform, policies and incentives to create investment and research, good budgetary policy and continued focus on ensuring Australia remains globally competitive and not overly burdened with unnecessary regulation. Although important, these issues have been the subject of considerable public discussion elsewhere.

So there you go. A report that “explores a range of nationally significant issues, risks and opportunities to identify how Australia’s long‑term prosperity can be secured” does not consider little things like tax, regulation, competitiveness and budgetary policy. Rather, the report focuses on a bunch of actions around industry, urban, energy, land and culture. Actions which of course will be developed, governed, driven, legislated by …. government.

Notably, under “culture”, the report identifies the need to:

Rebuild trust and respect in Australia’s political, business and social institutions.

Kind of hard to do that when you produce a self serving, near 100 page, expensive and glossy pile of clap trap.

Thank you Dr Henry AC and Mr Thodey AO for your service. Keep on rebuilding that trust. BTW, how are those NAB and Telstra share prices going?