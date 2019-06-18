Quod erat demonstrandum. Victor Davis Hanson at his best:
A very clinical and accurate assessment ITHO (in TAFKAS’ humble opinion.
One common gripe framed all these diverse issues: The wealthy had the means and influence not to be bothered by higher taxes and fees or to avoid them altogether. Not so much the middle classes, who lacked the clout of the virtue-signaling rich and the romance of the distant poor.
In other words, elites never suffered the firsthand consequences of their own ideological fiats.
Green policies were aimed at raising fees on, and restricting the use of, carbon-based fuels. But proposed green belt-tightening among hoi polloi was not matched by a cutback in second and third homes, overseas vacations, luxury cars, private jets and high-tech appurtenances.
Read the whole thing. It is excellent. Including this conclusion:
In the next few years, expect more grass-roots demands for the restoration of the value of citizenship. There will be fewer middle-class apologies for patriotism and nationalism. The non-elite will become angrier about illegal immigration, demanding a return to the idea of measured, meritocratic, diverse and legal immigration.
Because elites have no answers to popular furor, the anger directed at them will only increase until they give up — or finally succeed in their grand agenda of a non-democratic, all-powerful Orwellian state.
I believe the elite of the past didn’t bother people with silly ideas.
It will be a long time before sheep evolve into wolves.
In South Australia, increasingly little more than a Chinese dependency, consider it done.
Very relevant at present, with the RBA apparently bewildered at the failure, thus far, of our “miracle” economy to respond to the last few years of emergency cash rates with a surge in wages and a fall in unemployment and underemployment – could it possibly have anything to do with year after year of record rates of immigration…..?
Wasn’t the recent Federal Election a “referendum on CAGW” by the great unwashed?
And God knows we have plenty of sheep in this country.
Obviously our elites must buy the chicom secret police social credit score software and weaponise the public security cameras already owned in Australia by companies subservient to the peoples liberation army.
Then arm revolutionary guard Death squads to enforce cheerful squalor upon Australia’s proles.
John Constantine
#3045903, posted on June 18, 2019 at 5:46 pm
One sniffs an opportunity for infiltration.
Went to the footy at Adelaide Oval the other week and had players spruiling going to China with southwestern China Airlines FFS. It is indeed true that South Australia is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese communist party.
My problem is that no American, including the great Hanson, really knows what ”middle class” means.
That ruins the theory.
Many of the Middle Class supprt the left these days. It’s not the elites who are the issue. Most of them are actually right wing. The real problem is in the middle class people fighting amongst themselves.