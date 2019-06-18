Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018

Posted on 6:30 pm, June 18, 2019
36 Responses to Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018

  4. Tintarella di Luna
    #3045934, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    Good evening

  7. Tintarella di Luna
    #3045940, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Air, hellair!

    i considered making that comment but I knew you’d be along very soon Leigh Lowe

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #3045942, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Stealing funder is what I do.

  9. Some History
    #3045945, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    Gillian McLachlan has publicly apologized.
    Gillian was accompanied by an AFL “FLUFFINESS” Officer.

  10. Tintarella di Luna
    #3045947, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    A prominent astrobiologist and geologist warned of the dangers of listening to non-scientists.

    says Professor Van Krackenpot on Q & A last night — such An Inconvenient Truth – has he told Al Gore yet?

  11. dover_beach
    #3045948, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Oh, this should be fascinating. Let’s see the argument that birth certificates are not public documents. Don’t be shy, Robert Mc.

  12. Tel
    #3045950, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    I have found quite a number of government departments have demanded that I show my birth certificate, over the years.

    It isn’t a published document, if that’s what you mean.

  13. Tintarella di Luna
    #3045951, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Lightening quick too

  14. Tintarella di Luna
    #3045954, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    I mean lightning – slip of the vowel

  15. urb
    #3045955, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    made the run on side.
    cig smokers – give vaping a go. i havent purchased any durries since feb this year, still get a good dose of nicotine with a monthly spend of around $50 aud

  16. mem
    #3045958, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Battle of Waterloo
    The Battle of Waterloo, which took place in Belgium on June 18, 1815, marked the final defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte, who conquered much of Europe in the early 19th century. Napoleon rose through the ranks of the French army during the French Revolution, seized control of the French government in 1799 and became emperor in 1804. Through a series of wars, he expanded his empire across western and central Europe. The Battle of Waterloo, in which Napoleon’s forces were defeated by the British and Prussians, marked the end of his reign and of France’s domination in Europe.

  17. Notafan
    #3045962, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Robert Mc sounds like a griglawyer

  18. stackja
    #3045963, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    CFMEU reignites demarcation disputes with rival unions

    An explosive union fight that sparked chaos, even death threats, could be reignited by rogue construction boss John Setka — and some union bosses have warned Victorians would “pay the price”.
    Tom Minear, James Dowling and Kieran Rooney, Herald Sun
    Subscriber only

    9 minutes ago

    A union turf war sparked by rogue construction boss John Setka is set to explode as the CFMEU threatens to fight its enemies on the worksites of Victorian infrastructure projects.

    Senior Labor figures and the building industry fear major projects — including the West Gate Tunnel and the Metro Tunnel — will be delayed as the CFMEU vows to poach members from rival unions, challenging them for industrial control.

    In a major political headache for Premier Daniel Andrews, Mr Setka has promised to reignite demarcation disputes with unions which have called on the militant leader to quit.

    The Australian Workers’ Union will be at the centre of the stoush after years of battles with the CFMEU which caused chaos on projects including the Regional Rail Link and the desalination plant.

    An upgrade of the West Gate Bridge in 2009 resulted in death threats, car chases and violence as the CFMEU fought with its rivals, copping fines totalling $1.3 million.

    “It’s like the Korean War — no peace treaty has ever been signed,” a former AWU secretary said.

    The CFMEU’s Victorian branch declared this week it would “no longer recognise traditional long-held membership coverage and demarcation lines with unions that have attacked this branch”.

    Other unions including United Voice and the Australian Services Union joined the Australian Council of Trade Unions to urge Mr Setka to quit after he said he would plead guilty to a serious criminal offence.

    Electrical Trades Union secretary Troy Gray, a close ally of Mr Setka, said: “John within six months could sign up half the membership of the AWU in Victoria without raising a sweat.’

    A senior Labor source said Mr Setka’s message to rival unions was clear: “Industrial peace is over and we’re coming for you.”

  19. stackja
    #3045966, posted on June 18, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Brothers accused of Heyington police bashing allegedly shaved heads to avoid arrest

    The brothers who allegedly bashed a top cop near a train station in Melbourne’s east took extreme measures to dodge the massive manhunt for them, a court has heard.
    REBEKAH CAVANAGH, Herald Sun
    Subscriber only

    5 minutes ago

    Two brothers accused of bashing a top transport cop shaved their heads to avoid detection after police released CCTV in their manhunt to find them, a court has heard.

    Jay Stephens, 20, and his younger brother Isaiah, 18, faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today with their locks gone after being charged on Monday night over Saturday’s alleged assault.

    The court heard police found the hair in their bedrooms when raiding their Malvern East boarding house yesterday.

    The pair fled out their windows but were arrested soon after and charged over the alleged attack on off-duty Transit and Public Safety Command Assistant Commissioner Chris O’Neill near Heyington train station.

  20. Roger
    #3045967, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Nonsense; a birth certificate is a public record.

  21. Boambee John
    #3045969, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    Waterloo

    On the morning of 18 June 1815, Napoleon was in the farmhouse he used as his headquarters preparing for the battle ahead.

    Observing the formidable force that Wellington had amassed, he summoned his valet.

    “It could be a tough fight today. I will wear a red shirt so that if I am wounded the men will not see the blood and lose heart.”

    At that moment, Marshal Ney, commanding the French cavalry, galloped to the farmhouse, leapt from his horse, and informed Napoleon “My scouts report that Marshal Blucher and 100,000 Prussians are marching to reinforce Wellington”.

    Napoleon called to his valet “And I will wear the brown trousers!”

  22. stackja
    #3045972, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Woman dead on Zetland footpath, police arrest ex-lover

    The ex-lover of a woman who plunged five floors to her death at an inner-Sydney apartment was arrested 60km away after someone saw her and called a radio station.
    Nick Hansen, The Daily Telegraph
    Subscriber only

    40 minutes ago

    The ex-lover of a woman who plunged five floors to her death at an inner-Sydney apartment was arrested 60km away after someone saw her and called a radio station.

    Police believe 23-year-old Shuyu Zhou fell to her death from the rear balcony of an apartment tower on Rose Valley Way in Zetland just before 9pm Monday.

    They issued an arrest warrant for murder for her 29-year-old former partner Zixi Wang on Tuesday after Ms Wang allegedly fled the scene in Ms Zhou’s white 2015 Mercedes Benz.

    She initially believed police were hunting a man.

    “It was pretty freaky last night because they hadn’t caught him yet. So they told us to be careful and listen out and stuff,” the woman said.

  23. Roger
    #3045978, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    In a major political headache for Premier Daniel Andrews, Mr Setka has promised to reignite demarcation disputes with unions which have called on the militant leader to quit.

    Albo woke the sleeping tiger.

  24. Roger
    #3045987, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    The Battle of Waterloo, which took place in Belgium on June 18, 1815, marked the final defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte

    The first time in 12 years of warfare that the two greatest generals of the age – Napoleon & Wellesley – faced each other.

  25. mem
    #3045995, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Zetland, Zhou and Zixi, then a BenZ all in the same sentence. Must be a record for usage of z in reporting.

  26. None
    #3045997, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    The two Stephens shits were vomiting and urinating on a train before they alighted and bashed the other guy. There were cctv pictures of them plastered all over the press when they were wanted, in one they were both holding their crotches. But then the stupid Australian posts the same pics with a black bar across their eyes. Demented. Wanted by police but hey don’t post a pic that may help the public identify them.
    I am so glad to read their ages. They like young arse like theirs inside but I bet the fuckwitted Vic judiciary let’s them out on bail and gives them no conviction.

  27. None
    #3045998, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    I keep telling you. Lesbians have the highest incidence of domestic violence.

  29. Roger
    #3046003, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    May we then expect an aggressive government advertising campaign directed against this phenomenon?

  30. old bloke
    #3046004, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    AOC’s hometown folks have shocking surprise for her

    A new poll by a political action committee opposing socialist U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., indicates only 11 percent of her constituents believe she has their best interests in mind.

    And only 13 percent would vote for her for re-election.

  31. Some History
    #3046006, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Gillian McLachlan: “We clearly got it wrong. Well might people say, what was the AFL thinking. But, after much deliberation, I think we have it right this time”.

    https://imgur.com/CHpqHsG

  33. Old School Conservative
    #3046012, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    I thought that Kenny won the Battle of Portaloo.

  34. Roger
    #3046013, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    File under “So stupid only an intellectual could believe it”:

    Ken Henry, himself largely responsible for the economic malaise Australia is currently facing, believes Australia’s future course should be charted by academics.

    “Thanks for your insights”, says Leigh.

    Indeed.

  35. stackja
    #3046014, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Northern Beaches restaurants top offenders for poor hygiene, contamination risk

    Cafes, delis, Chinese restaurants and sushi bars in an affluent area in Sydney are among the top food offenders named and shamed for poor hygiene — and there were multiple repeat offenders.

    Clare Armstrong and Derrick Krusche, The Daily Telegraph
    Subscriber only

    19 minutes ago

    Northern Beaches eateries have headlined a list of food hygiene offenders with cafes, delis, sushi bars and Chinese restaurants in the affluent area making up almost 10 per cent of all government breaches issued in the last three years.

    Elanora Chinese Restaurant at Elanora Heights was slapped with seven fines totalling $3080 in the space of just five months last year for offences, including failure to eradicate pests and incorrectly storing food.

    Avalon Chinese Restaurant received nine fines in 2018 totalling $3960 for unclean premises and pests, while Sushi Mona Vale was slapped with eight fines worth $7040 for cleanliness and food storage.

  36. Roger
    #3046018, posted on June 18, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Gillon McLachlan: “We clearly got it wrong. Well might people say, what was the AFL thinking. But, after much deliberation, I think we have it right this time”.

    It’s official, folks: the AFL is run by an idiot.

