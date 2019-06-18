Liberty Quote
Any business that spends as much time lobbying politicians as it does satisfying customers will eventually and inevitably fail.— John Roskam
-
-
Tuesday Forum: June 18, 2018
Fast
Here
It’s believable
Brazil lesbian story at the UK Sun
Good evening
18th
Air, hellair!
i considered making that comment but I knew you’d be along very soon Leigh Lowe
Stealing funder is what I do.
Gillian McLachlan has publicly apologized.
Gillian was accompanied by an AFL “FLUFFINESS” Officer.
says Professor Van Krackenpot on Q & A last night — such An Inconvenient Truth – has he told Al Gore yet?
Oh, this should be fascinating. Let’s see the argument that birth certificates are not public documents. Don’t be shy, Robert Mc.
I have found quite a number of government departments have demanded that I show my birth certificate, over the years.
It isn’t a published document, if that’s what you mean.
Lightening quick too
I mean lightning – slip of the vowel
made the run on side.
cig smokers – give vaping a go. i havent purchased any durries since feb this year, still get a good dose of nicotine with a monthly spend of around $50 aud
Battle of Waterloo
The Battle of Waterloo, which took place in Belgium on June 18, 1815, marked the final defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte, who conquered much of Europe in the early 19th century. Napoleon rose through the ranks of the French army during the French Revolution, seized control of the French government in 1799 and became emperor in 1804. Through a series of wars, he expanded his empire across western and central Europe. The Battle of Waterloo, in which Napoleon’s forces were defeated by the British and Prussians, marked the end of his reign and of France’s domination in Europe.
Robert Mc sounds like a griglawyer
Memo to Dover Beach: birth certificates are not public documents.
Nonsense; a birth certificate is a public record.
Waterloo
On the morning of 18 June 1815, Napoleon was in the farmhouse he used as his headquarters preparing for the battle ahead.
Observing the formidable force that Wellington had amassed, he summoned his valet.
“It could be a tough fight today. I will wear a red shirt so that if I am wounded the men will not see the blood and lose heart.”
At that moment, Marshal Ney, commanding the French cavalry, galloped to the farmhouse, leapt from his horse, and informed Napoleon “My scouts report that Marshal Blucher and 100,000 Prussians are marching to reinforce Wellington”.
Napoleon called to his valet “And I will wear the brown trousers!”
In a major political headache for Premier Daniel Andrews, Mr Setka has promised to reignite demarcation disputes with unions which have called on the militant leader to quit.
Albo woke the sleeping tiger.
The Battle of Waterloo, which took place in Belgium on June 18, 1815, marked the final defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte
The first time in 12 years of warfare that the two greatest generals of the age – Napoleon & Wellesley – faced each other.
Zetland, Zhou and Zixi, then a BenZ all in the same sentence. Must be a record for usage of z in reporting.
The two Stephens shits were vomiting and urinating on a train before they alighted and bashed the other guy. There were cctv pictures of them plastered all over the press when they were wanted, in one they were both holding their crotches. But then the stupid Australian posts the same pics with a black bar across their eyes. Demented. Wanted by police but hey don’t post a pic that may help the public identify them.
I am so glad to read their ages. They like young arse like theirs inside but I bet the fuckwitted Vic judiciary let’s them out on bail and gives them no conviction.
I keep telling you. Lesbians have the highest incidence of domestic violence.
Christ have mercy. I hoped this was not true
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7150199/Mother-lesbian-lover-confess-murdering-9-year-old-son-cops-claim-genitals-cut-off.html
I keep telling you. Lesbians have the highest incidence of domestic violence.
May we then expect an aggressive government advertising campaign directed against this phenomenon?
AOC’s hometown folks have shocking surprise for her
A new poll by a political action committee opposing socialist U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., indicates only 11 percent of her constituents believe she has their best interests in mind.
And only 13 percent would vote for her for re-election.
Gillian McLachlan: “We clearly got it wrong. Well might people say, what was the AFL thinking. But, after much deliberation, I think we have it right this time”.
https://imgur.com/CHpqHsG
how many voted for Rob bowers? As many as attend his church on a Sunday?
I thought that Kenny won the Battle of Portaloo.
File under “So stupid only an intellectual could believe it”:
Ken Henry, himself largely responsible for the economic malaise Australia is currently facing, believes Australia’s future course should be charted by academics.
“Thanks for your insights”, says Leigh.
Indeed.
Gillon McLachlan: “We clearly got it wrong. Well might people say, what was the AFL thinking. But, after much deliberation, I think we have it right this time”.
It’s official, folks: the AFL is run by an idiot.