Green with equality

Well, well, well.

When the rubber hits the road, the Uber-Virtuous Greens are nowhere to be Seenz.

Lest there be any doubt in the mind of Australians, the Setka Saga (trademark pending) has clearly demonstrated who wears the pants in the ALP; and it’s not the ACTU and it’s not the parliamentary party.

As an aside, the Setka Saga (trademark pending) has demonstrate the political ham-fistedness of Anthony “Australia has serious problems” Albanese. Clearly his parliamentary colleagues knew something when they chose Bill “small end of town” Shorten to take them to 2 election losses.

But with the airing of the Setka grievances, where are the Greens?

Where is Ms Sarah Hanson?

Sarah has worked hard to represent her home state of SA and to give a voice to those who are too often forgotten in Canberra.

Where is Dr Di Natale:

Richard is also fighting hard for human rights in West Papua, greater transparency in the pharmaceuticals industry and timely access to cost-effective drugs through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. He believes in public health policies that put science and evidence above politics.

Where is Dr Faruqi:

She is a civil and environmental engineer and life-long activist for social and environmental justice. In 2013, she joined NSW State Parliament, becoming the first Muslim woman to sit in an Australian parliament. In 2018, Mehreen became Australia’s first Muslim senator. She has been a passionate advocate against racism and misogyny. Is it at all possible that the views of the Greens have been influenced by donations? You know the practice that the Greens accuse everyone else of?

Are the Greens hypocrites? No. They couldn’t be. The are for social justice, refugee rights, climate justice, gender justice. It just could not be.