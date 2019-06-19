Please Prime Minister no more Mr Niceguy

According to legend Chainsaw Al Dunlap told James Packer if he wanted to run a business he had to stop calling himself Jamie.

Prime Minister the election is over. You pandered to the electorate, made yourself a small target, projected the image of a nice family guy next door and didn’t frighten the horses. It is time to stop being Scomo and become the serious leader that we need for troubled times.

Don’t bother to start tweeting or dye your hair yellow.

For a start, no more following the crowd on climate change. That was smart politics last month, you can’t win the climate debate in an election campaign. But now you have the opportunity to lead opinion instead of following it. Get real about the non-issue of our emissions and debacle of unreliable energy. Look at the German trifecta of failure. How much more do you need to know?

The ALP and the Greens are sitting ducks if you can explain the realities of climate change and unreliable energy to the public. Have you got the people in Cabinet to do it? Or out of Cabinet – Craig Kelly for example. Most of them have made fools of themselves in the past, they had better to better in future.

There is a laundry list of other issues where serious leadership is required. Free speech, red and green tape, the national debt. You can make yourself a hero for the people if you get strong on these things, you just have to put up with abuse from the usual suspects.

Here is some leadership.

The One Nation leader last week said she wanted the government to back her plans for a royal commission into family law, the implementation of the Bradfield water scheme, and a coal-fired power station before she negotiated on tax cuts.

I don’t know about the Bradfield scheme but you have to like the idea of coal-fired power although as usual she has probably got it half wrong, we want appropriate incentives in the power system, not more government involvement.