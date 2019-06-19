There is a recession coming. Increase taxes

Posted on 12:52 pm, June 19, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

The depths of economic ignorance seem to know no bound.

At least when we are all unemployed, we won’t be paying income taxes.

AMAYZEEENG.

3 Responses to There is a recession coming. Increase taxes

  1. Karabar
    #3046534, posted on June 19, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    One of the most amazing things is that there are people who will actually vote for someone that dumb.

  2. Tim Neilson
    #3046540, posted on June 19, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    I didn’t see much ridicule of Shorten and Bowen during the election on this kind of idiocy.

    They were spruiking the idea that:
    (a) the economy is at risk of recession;
    (b) therefore we should increase taxes by $ 2oo billion to have a war chest;
    (c ) the war chest can be used, after the economy crashes, to fund “stimulus”.

    Even if you believed in “stimulus” surely you’d see that the $200 billion would be negative “stimulus” while it was being extracted.

    But that’s “progressives” for you. Create a government-induced problem, then increase government intervention to attempt to mitigate the problem.

  3. Percy Popinjay
    #3046543, posted on June 19, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    Create a government-induced problem, then increase government intervention to attempt to mitigate the problem.

    When government attempt to mitigate the government-induced problem inevitably fails, increase taxes.

    Repeat ad infinitum.

