There is a recession coming. Increase taxes

The depths of economic ignorance seem to know no bound.
At least when we are all unemployed, we won’t be paying income taxes.
The depths of economic ignorance seem to know no bound.
At least when we are all unemployed, we won’t be paying income taxes.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The Left fully understand that 18C’s purpose is really about banning right-wing ideas, while only the Left tend to get caught up by defamation laws. Hence they want to reform defamation laws.
One of the most amazing things is that there are people who will actually vote for someone that dumb.
I didn’t see much ridicule of Shorten and Bowen during the election on this kind of idiocy.
They were spruiking the idea that:
(a) the economy is at risk of recession;
(b) therefore we should increase taxes by $ 2oo billion to have a war chest;
(c ) the war chest can be used, after the economy crashes, to fund “stimulus”.
Even if you believed in “stimulus” surely you’d see that the $200 billion would be negative “stimulus” while it was being extracted.
But that’s “progressives” for you. Create a government-induced problem, then increase government intervention to attempt to mitigate the problem.
When government attempt to mitigate the government-induced problem inevitably fails, increase taxes.
Repeat ad infinitum.